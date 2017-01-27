Overcast

Face-to-face service still valued, says building society boss ahead of Woodbridge branch move

14:18 27 January 2017

Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk

Richard Norrington, chief executive of Ipswich Building Society

Archant

Face-to-face banking is to remain a key part of customer service when a building society branch moves to larger surroundings in Woodbridge this summer, according to the group’s new chief executive.

Comment

Early this month, plans were revealed for Ipswich Building Society (IBS) to move from its existing space in New Street to the former Country Casuals store in The Thoroughfare.

IBS has already signed terms to take on the new location – where it has promised to improve services, increase space and provide flexibility for members.

The move is also intended to make the branch more accessible for those with limited mobility, including wheelchair users and people with pushchairs.

IBS is awaiting permission to remove all the old shop fittings, partitions and display panelling, to be replaced with counters, an information desk, waiting area, interview room, manager’s office, back office, staff room and toilet.

Permission will be required Suffolk Coastal for refurbishment of the Grade II listed building – but not for changing its use from a shop to a bank.

The interior refurbishment will get underway while the existing branch remains open, in an effort to minimise any disruption, and members will be notified of any temporary closures that may take place while equipment is moved.

All branch staff will transfer to the new premises due to open this summer. In the meantime, IBS said it would consider options for the New Street premises until the lease expires.

Richard Norrington, appointed chief executive in December, following the retirement of Paul Winter, said: “We have been seeking to move into new premises for some time, and are pleased to have found a suitable location. The increased space and accessibility will help us continue to deliver our valued face-to-face service.

“Woodbridge remains an important branch location for Ipswich Building Society, serving members in the town and local area since 1988. This move is part of our commitment to our members and the wider Woodbridge community.”

Plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House, in Princes Street, Ipswich, are set to go to the borough council planning committee in February.

Face-to-face service still valued, says building society boss ahead of Woodbridge branch move

14:18 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk

