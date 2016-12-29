Family pay tribute to mother-of-two Claire Bradley who died in Great Bradley collision

Claire Taylor, 41, was killed in a collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday December 27 Archant

The family of a mother-of-two who was out training for the Rome marathon when she was involved in a fatal collision in Great Bradley on Tuesday say she will be ‘sorely missed by all who knew her’.

Claire Taylor, 41, of Great Bradley, died at the scene of the crash on the B1061.

It is understood she was out jogging, training for the Rome marathon which she planned to run in April next year.

A tribute issued by her family today said: “Claire Taylor is a much loved wife, mother, daughter and sister.

“Claire loved life in all its many facets, kind and understanding to all her family, both near and far, friends and work colleagues. “Claire was training hard for the Rome marathon that she was running in April 2017, her training was going well and she was on target.

“Claire will be sorely missed by all who knew her but especially her husband, two children, mother and family.”

Police were called at around 10.10am on Tuesday, December 27, to reports of a collision between a female pedestrian and a Vauxhall Corsa.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police, Mrs Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mrs Bradley was one of three people who lost their lives on Suffolk’s roads this week.

On Boxing Day, James Holt, 43 of High Road, Trimley St Mary, died when he was hit by a lorry on the Felixstowe-bound carriageway of the A14 at Sproughton.

Police were called at around 5.50pm between junctions 54 and 55.

Mr Holt was pronounced dead at the scene.

On December 27, at around 8.30am, police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Thwaite Road in Thorndon near Eye.

On arrival they found a Peugeot 206 in a ditch and a woman in her 20s, who is believed to have been in the vehicle, was discovered nearby with serious injuries.

A police spokeswoman said an air ambulance was called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information about any of the collisions please call police on 101.