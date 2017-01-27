Family pays tribute to Mandy Miller who died after bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell. Archant

Firefighters were pushed back by flames and intense smoke at a house fire which killed a mother-of-one in Ipswich

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mandy Miller, pictured with her daughter Kanisha Miller and her niece Curtis Powell. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell. Mandy Miller, pictured with her daughter Kanisha Miller and her niece Curtis Powell. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Tributes have been paid to Mandy Miller, 47, who was found deceased inside the semi-detached bungalow in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, in east Ipswich last night.

Miss Miller was diagnosed with MS around 10 years ago and recently lost her mobility. She lived in a wheelchair in the purpose-built bungalow.

Neighbours have also praised the “brave” efforts of a group of men who tried to save her.

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich, The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

A joint fire and police investigation was launched today. Fire chiefs believe the blaze is not suspicious and may have started in the bedroom.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 7.45pm. It is thought Miss Miller died before crews could get into the property.

Miss Miller’s family was born in Scotland and moved to Wickham Market in 1975. She stayed in Suffolk when some of her family moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 1998, the rest following several years later.

Speaking with emotion, her mother, Ann Marie Howard, 74, said: “We loved her very much. We were going to go over in the summer.

“She was a happy go lucky person. She would do anything for anybody.”

Her sister Janet Rivera, 52, said: “She was the youngest one. She would do anything for everyone. She trusted everybody. We are at a loss.”

The scene of the fatal fire in Reid Close this morning The scene of the fatal fire in Reid Close this morning

Her other sister Sharron Miller Powell said: “We will miss Mandy every day. Even though we lived an ocean apart, there was always the knowledge that she was just at the end of the phone or a computer click away.

“We are very appreciative of the efforts to try to save Mandy.”

Tom Fulcher, 24, of Reid Close, his brother Steven, 32, and friend Craig Giles, 32, tried to rescue Miss Miller.

Emergency services in Reid Close last night Emergency services in Reid Close last night

Steven said: “We are not heroes. We just wanted to rescue the lady, but it was too dangerous. We heard six or seven explosions.

“Even the firefighters had to open the windows before they could get in.”

Stacey Adams, 28, of Reid Close, said: “It was definitely brave of them. It is very sad.”