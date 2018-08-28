Ed Sheeran homecoming tour tickets to go on sale at 10am

Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Fans of Suffolk’s own superstar have one final chance to see him live in concert at Chantry Park in Ipswich – as new tickets for his European tour are released today.

Tickets are available from a range of approved sellers Picture: TICKETMASTER Tickets are available from a range of approved sellers Picture: TICKETMASTER

The world-famous pop star from Suffolk first announced two homecoming gigs to end his record-breaking European tour – but popular demand has meant he will now be playing a total of four nights in Chantry Park.

The new date with tickets on sale today is Monday, August 26, 2019.

The other Ipswich shows are scheduled for August 23, 24 and 25.

If you’re hoping to get tickets today, we’ve got you covered – check below for everything you need to know.

When are tickets going on sale?

Tickets can be bought from Friday October 12 at 10am.

Where can I get the tickets?

The official ticket vendors are as follows: Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com, alttickets.com, Gigantic.com, AXS.com and Myticket.co.uk.

Are there any tickets left for the other three dates?

Friday and Saturday night’s gigs are almost sold out, but tickets are still available at some official vendors for Sunday night.

How much are they going to cost?

Like the other three shows, tickets will cost between £75 and £85.

Can I buy any tickets from anywhere else?

Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing sites and will not be accepting tickets purchase through viagogo.com.

Can I sell my tickets onto anyone?

Fans who are no longer able to attend the shows can sell their tickets from November 1 to other fans at the price they paid plus a booking fee at their point of purchase.

What kind of ticket will I receive for this gig?

The UK shows on this tour will use “paperless” ticketing technology which means that the credit or debit card of the purchaser of the tickets will become their ticket.

Organisers say this stops secondary sites and ticket touts being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and ripping off fans.

Who will be supporting Ed in Ipswich?

No announcements about the other acts performing at the Chantry Park concerts has been made.

Where else will Ed Sheeran be performing in 2019?

He is also visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa), Lyon and Bordeaux (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), Florence, Rome and Milan (Italy), Hockenheim and Hannover (Germany), Klagenfurt (Austria), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Prague (Czech Republic), Riga (Latvia), Helsinki (Finland), Odense (Denmark), Reykjavik (Iceland) and lastly, Leeds.