Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ed Sheeran homecoming tour tickets to go on sale at 10am

PUBLISHED: 09:32 12 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:07 12 October 2018

Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Fans of Suffolk’s own superstar have one final chance to see him live in concert at Chantry Park in Ipswich – as new tickets for his European tour are released today.

Tickets are available from a range of approved sellers Picture: TICKETMASTERTickets are available from a range of approved sellers Picture: TICKETMASTER

The world-famous pop star from Suffolk first announced two homecoming gigs to end his record-breaking European tour – but popular demand has meant he will now be playing a total of four nights in Chantry Park.

The new date with tickets on sale today is Monday, August 26, 2019.

The other Ipswich shows are scheduled for August 23, 24 and 25.

If you’re hoping to get tickets today, we’ve got you covered – check below for everything you need to know.

When are tickets going on sale?

Tickets can be bought from Friday October 12 at 10am.

Where can I get the tickets?

The official ticket vendors are as follows: Ticketmaster.co.uk, Seetickets.com, alttickets.com, Gigantic.com, AXS.com and Myticket.co.uk.

Are there any tickets left for the other three dates?

Friday and Saturday night’s gigs are almost sold out, but tickets are still available at some official vendors for Sunday night.

How much are they going to cost?

Like the other three shows, tickets will cost between £75 and £85.

Can I buy any tickets from anywhere else?

Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing sites and will not be accepting tickets purchase through viagogo.com.

Can I sell my tickets onto anyone?

Fans who are no longer able to attend the shows can sell their tickets from November 1 to other fans at the price they paid plus a booking fee at their point of purchase.

What kind of ticket will I receive for this gig?

The UK shows on this tour will use “paperless” ticketing technology which means that the credit or debit card of the purchaser of the tickets will become their ticket.

Organisers say this stops secondary sites and ticket touts being able to resell tickets at inflated prices and ripping off fans.

Who will be supporting Ed in Ipswich?

No announcements about the other acts performing at the Chantry Park concerts has been made.

Where else will Ed Sheeran be performing in 2019?

He is also visiting Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa), Lyon and Bordeaux (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona and Madrid (Spain), Florence, Rome and Milan (Italy), Hockenheim and Hannover (Germany), Klagenfurt (Austria), Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Prague (Czech Republic), Riga (Latvia), Helsinki (Finland), Odense (Denmark), Reykjavik (Iceland) and lastly, Leeds.

Topic Tags:

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

07:01 Jake Foxford
Juozapaz

A family are in shock after an Ipswich man was found dead at the bottom of a cliff near a secluded retreat in the Spanish mountains.

Gallery: Have you seen the Dutch tall ships in Ipswich harbour?

29 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
IMG201

It was an exciting day on Ipswich quay as over 21 Dutch tall ships were spotted coming into the port as part of Europe’s largest student sailing event.

Ed Sheeran homecoming tour tickets to go on sale at 10am

41 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Ed Sheeran is returning to Ipswich in Summer 2019 Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Fans of Suffolk’s own superstar have one final chance to see him live in concert at Chantry Park in Ipswich – as new tickets for his European tour are released today.

New phone app launched to help prevent suicides in Suffolk

07:43 Dominic Moffitt
Suffolk User Forum manager Jayne Stevens addresses a workshop Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The Suffolk User Forum launched the app, called Stay Alive, in association with Grassroots as part of World Mental Health Day.

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

05:45 Will Jefford
April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

An Ipswich social housing tenant has been told she could be kicked out of her home as part of a vision to do away with lower value properties - despite spending over £6,000 of her own money to renovate it.

Missed appointments at Ipswich Hospital topped 37,000 last year

05:30 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Hospital Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Patients missed more than 37,000 appointments at Ipswich Hospital last year, new figures have revealed.

Could this be the warmest October night on record?

07:51 Amy Gibbons
People enjoy the sunshine on one of the hottest days in October for years Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

As East Anglia wakes up to another day of unseasonably warm weather, can we expect temperatures to reach record heights?

Suffolk youngster who lost right eye to cancer receives bravery award

07:25 Amy Gibbons
Young Penny Waters, who lost her eye to cancer, in her Ipswich Town kit Picture: VICTORIA WATERS

A young girl from Grundisburgh is being rewarded for her outstanding bravery after losing an eye to cancer.

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

06:50 Amy Gibbons
The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 remains closed after a fatal collision in the early hours of this morning.

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

Yesterday, 21:16 Andrew Papworth
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A motorbike procession will be held through Ipswich ahead of the funeral of a “beautiful young lad” who was found dead in his home town.

Most read

Body at bottom of Spanish cliff thought to be 22 year-old Ipswich man

Juozapaz

Tenant could be kicked out of her home - despite investing more than £6,000 on improvements

April Sinclair (left) and her daughter Katie who both could be forced out their homes. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Motorbike procession to pass through Ipswich ahead of Joe Pooley’s funeral

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video: Sneak peek inside secret new Harry Potter shop

The House in Town Harry Potter shop Picture: NEIL PERRY

Video: See inside new Boots store at Martlesham retail park

Boots at Martlesham's Beardmore Park Picture: IAN WILSON

Woman killed after car strikes lorry transporter on A120

The incident happened on the A120 between Hare Green and Horsley Cross Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide