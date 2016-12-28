Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Father-of-nine banned from the roads for drink driving

12:00 28 December 2016

Pc Andy Masterson checking motorists on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

Pc Andy Masterson checking motorists on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

Electrician Jason Sparkes has been disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting his third drink-drive offence.

Comment

The father-of-nine, of Bantocks Road, Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury, appeared before Ipswich magistrates via a video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

The court heard a breath test showed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after being stopped in a Vauxhall Vivaro in Friars St, Sudbury.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Sparkes was caught in Suffolk police’s festive crackdown at 7.30pm on December 20.

Police followed his van into Meadows Lane, Station Road and Friars Street before stopping it.

The 45-year-old was previously convicted of drink-driving in September 2001 and January 2004.

Sparkes told the court he hoped to be able to keep his job as a self-employed electrician.

In addition to his ban he was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £85, as well as £60 to the victims’ fund.

Another Sudbury drink-driver who failed to appear before Ipswich magistrates because he claimed to have travel difficulties has admitted his second drink-drive-related offence.

Pawel Golebioski, of Marlborough Road, had been released on police bail on December 17 to appear in court on December 19.

However, a warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to turn up.

The 39-year-old self-employed builder eventually appeared via a video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

In addition to drink-driving he also admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Golebioski was caught by police at 10.15pm on December 17 who were carrying out their Christmas anti-drink-drive campaign.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said police noticed an Audi A6 turn into Girling Street and Newton Road in Sudbury.

It was travelling at 40mph in 30mph zone. The Audi slowed down as it followed another vehicle.

When that vehicle turned off the Audi speeded up again to around 45mph, the court heard.

Police then stopped the car.

A breath test showed Golebioski had 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Magistrates were told Golebioski had a previous conviction for failing to provide a breath specimen on September 6, 2012.

Sue Threadkell, representing Golebioski, said he had telephoned the court on December 19 to say he was having transport difficulties.

Mrs Threadkell conceded: “He did not make his best endeavours to get here.”

A warrant was subsequently put out for his arrest.

On the day of the drink-drive offence Golebioski had not set out to drink and drive, magistrates were told.

He had consumed a couple of beers with a friend.

Golebioski’s partner came to pick him up, but suffered a panic attack after they argued.

Mrs Threadkell said: “So he took a very unwise decision to drive.”

Golebioski was banned from driving for 36 months and fined a total of £450. He must also pay £85 costs and £40 to the victims’ fund.

Keywords: Colette Harper Suffolk police UN Court

Local politics across East Anglia was never dull in 2016

9 minutes ago Paul Geater
Boris Johnson with Clive Underdown,chairman, left, and Liz Harsant, secretary, of the Ipswich and Suffolk Business Club. accompanied by Ipswich MP Ben Gummer, right. Photo: Paul Nixon Photography

Compared with all the drama and high stakes of the European Referendum campaign, there was always the danger that other politics in 2016 would be rather dull.

Gallery: We take a look back at celebrating New Years Eve with friends and family in Ipswich, 1993.

58 minutes ago
Ipswich locals celebrating New Years Eve around Ipswich pubs and bars in 1997,

Were you merrily ringing in the New Year back in 1993? Check out our gallery of NYE celebrations around Ipswich.

Foundation work starts on Galloper wind farm off Suffolk coast

23 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Work taking place to install the first of the foundation components for the Galloper Wind Farm off Orford.

A £1.5billion wind farm off the Suffolk coast has reached a major milestone with work under way on the foundations for its 56 turbines.

Gallery: From British lawnmower racing to Bradfield mushrooms - your iwitness pictures showing September in Suffolk

31 minutes ago
Autumn golden dawn draws in. By Pamela Bidwell.

As September arrived ion Suffolk, your iwitness pictures took on an autumnal feel with reds, oranges and browns the dominant colours.

Met Office issues severe cold weather warning for Suffolk and Essex after temperatures plunge to -6.2C

10:51 Matt Stott
Frosty weather in Ipswich this morning.

A severe cold weather warning has been issued for the East of England, lasting until Friday.

Father-of-nine banned from the roads for drink driving

12:00 Colin Adwent
Pc Andy Masterson checking motorists on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

Electrician Jason Sparkes has been disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting his third drink-drive offence.

Woman grabbed around the neck by man who tried to steal her car in Trimley St Mary

10:46 Emily Townsend
Police officer and PCSO on patrol

A woman was left shaken after being pushed up against her car and grabbed by the neck during an attempted robbery in Trimley St Mary last night, police said.

Ice warning after car crashes into ditch between Witnesham and Ashbocking

10:46
Ashbocking Road crash

A car came off a road in Suffolk this morning sparking a warning from police over slippery and foggy conditions.

Funding to help improve university prospects for the disadvantaged and ethnic minorities in Suffolk

10:00 Jason Noble
University of Suffolk main building

The University of Suffolk will be working alongside universities in the region to help boost the prospects of those from ethnic minority and disadvantaged backgrounds, with the launch of a new outreach programme.

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

08:40 Colin Adwent
Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

A 60-year-old who crashed his car while nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been banned from driving for almost three years and given a suspended prison term.

Most read

Ipswich driver, 60, spared jail after being nearly four times drink-drive limit when crashing

Inspector Julian Ditcham with the Drager Alcotest used by Suffolk Constabulary.

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Three die on Suffolk’s roads in 24 hours

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Met Office issues severe cold weather warning for Suffolk and Essex after temperatures plunge to -6.2C

Frosty weather in Ipswich this morning.

Updated: Two women killed after accidents near Eye and Newmarket

The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

Most commented

Opinion: Where is our club going, Mr Evans? Our open letter to Ipswich Town boss after Boxing Day defeat

Cole Skuse and Grant Ward react during the Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 19 November 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

We can’t let Fulham defeat fester, says Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse

Cole Skuse

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton reacts to current situation at club and criticises handling of his own departure

Jim Magilton
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24