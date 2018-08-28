Make tracks to model railway exhibition

Felixstowe Area N Gauge Model Railway Group will hold its final open day of the year on Saturday October 27.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Group members will have a variety of layouts running including the Group Modular layout with a high level shuttle, Great Street Junction, and Trimley Station.

It takes place at the Welcome Hall in High Road, Trimley St Mary, between 11am and 6pm.

The Welcome Hall is fully wheelchair friendly.

Light refreshments will be available and there will be trade and second hand stalls.

The group also plans to open its club room nearby where it aims to run a Broadlands layout.

Admission is free but visitors are asked to make a donation to group funds.