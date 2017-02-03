Felixstowe man accused of punching man in face is cleared of unlawful wounding

Ipswich Crown Court.

A Felixstowe man accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face causing a broken nose and a cut behind his ear has been cleared by a jury.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Edmond Disha denied hitting Christopher Webster and said he had turned round after hearing a bang and saw him lying on the floor bleeding.

Disha said he had not fallen out with Mr Webster and had no reason to assault him.

Disha, 29, of Bath Road, Felixstowe, denied unlawfully wounding Mr Webster in January last year and was cleared after a short trial.

It was alleged that Mr Webster, who lived in Grebe Close, Ipswich, had gone to a neighbour’s house to let Disha in to pick up a coat.

Mr Webster was in the hall when Disha allegedly forced open the door and repeatedly punched him in a “wholly unprovoked attack”, said Phillip Farr, prosecuting.