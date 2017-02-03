Partly Cloudy

Felixstowe man accused of punching man in face is cleared of unlawful wounding

16:43 03 February 2017

Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court.

A Felixstowe man accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face causing a broken nose and a cut behind his  ear has been cleared by a jury.

Comment

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Edmond Disha denied hitting Christopher Webster and said he had turned round after hearing a bang and saw him lying on the floor  bleeding.

Disha said he had not fallen out with Mr Webster and had no reason to assault him.

Disha, 29, of Bath Road, Felixstowe, denied unlawfully wounding Mr Webster in January last year and  was cleared after a short  trial.

It was alleged that Mr Webster, who lived in Grebe Close, Ipswich, had gone to a neighbour’s house to let Disha in to pick up a  coat.

Mr Webster was in the hall when Disha allegedly forced open the door and repeatedly punched him in a “wholly unprovoked attack”, said Phillip Farr, prosecuting.

