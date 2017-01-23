Felixstowe man Cameron Harvey lost life on railway line near Trimley days before Christmas – inquest

The inquest opening was held at Beacon House in Ipswich Archant

A 23-year-old Suffolk man lost his life after being struck by a train close to Trimley railway station just days before Christmas, an inquest has heard.

Cameron Harvey, who was from the town, died on December 17 last year.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned an inquest into the 23-year-old’s death at the county’s coroner’s court in Beacon House, Ipswich today.

The court was told how paramedics found Mr Harvey’s body next to the railway line at Long Field in Trimley.

Long Field is approximately one mile away from Felixstowe station.

A post mortem examination carried out after Mr Harvey’s death found the provisional medical cause of death to be multiple injuries.

A full hearing, which will go into more detail about the incident and record Mr Harvey’s legal cause of death, is scheduled to take place on May 24, 2017.

In the meantime, tests and reports will be gathered as evidence to be brought before the inquest.