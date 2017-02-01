Overcast

Felixstowe’s Cancer Research UK fundraising committee urge those in Suffolk to get behind World Cancer Day

18:43 01 February 2017

Members of Cancer Research UK's Felixstowe committee are supporting World Cancer Day. (Left to Right) Marjorie Whiting, Ann Long, Dianne Ninnmey, Joan Bostock, Liz Spanton, Sue Crowe and Gemma Reynolds

Members of Cancer Research UK's Felixstowe committee are supporting World Cancer Day. (Left to Right) Marjorie Whiting, Ann Long, Dianne Ninnmey, Joan Bostock, Liz Spanton, Sue Crowe and Gemma Reynolds

Archant

Fundraisers for Cancer Research UK are urging people in Suffolk to get involved in World Cancer Day on Saturday by wearing a Unity band or donating to the cause.

Comment

The charity’s Felixstowe branch, which raised more than £850 at a World Cancer Day quiz in St Mary’s Church Hall on Saturday, has its members handing out Unity bands from their workplaces this week, including at Colchester’s Mayne Vet clinic,

Gemma Reynolds, the committee’s chairman, said: “In our fundraising group we have people who have been through treatment and who have lost loved ones to this awful disease.

“We want to see kinder treatments and more research that can help with prevention.

“We want to stop other people going through this.

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, wearing a Unity Band or donating is a simple and easy way to show your support.

“Whatever you motivation - World Cancer Day is a chance to get involved and help more people survive this disease.”

The Unity bands have been specially designed for World Cancer Day and include two bands knotted together to symbolise the power of people coming together to tackle a common problem.

They come in three different colours and are available at all Cancer Research UK shops with a suggested donation of £2.

Danielle Glavin, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman for the region, said half of the population will be diagnosed with cancer in their lives.

She said: “World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people in East Anglia to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner.

“One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime and every year 33,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East.

“Survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of our supporters.”

Cancer Research UK has joined forces with nine other charities to encourage people to wear a band and help raise as much money as possible.

For more information and to get hold of your Unity band see www.cruk.org/worldcancerday

