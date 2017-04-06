Fifty Shades, Charles Bronson and Public Enemy Number 1 – see Suffolk prisons’ most popular books

Prisoners at Hollesley Bay read books of an educational or vocational nature.

From erotic fiction and violent thrillers to self-help guides and business manuals – we reveal the most popular books in Suffolk’s prisons.

Highpoint Prison, where true crime books were popular among prisoners.

Covering psychology, finance and even an introduction to falconry, the titles offer a unique insight into life behind bars.

The author Walter Mosley once said “a man’s bookcase will tell you everything you’ll ever need to know about him”.

So perhaps it is not surprising many of the prisons’ most popular titles are of reformed criminals’ past exploits with notorious gangs, such as the Essex Boys or Kray twins.

Tales of life inside, such as Charles Bronson’s Broadmoor: My Journey to Hell, also feature prominently.

When it comes to fiction, some of the most popular titles are erotic thrillers such as EL James’s Fifty Shades of Freed or Flirt “a collection of unforgettable hot tales of urban love”.

For prisoners in Hollesley Bay, who are coming to the end of their sentences, the books indicate a sense of planning for the future.

Guides to Mandarin Chinese, setting up businesses, and passing driving tests all feature among the most borrowed.

While many relate to work, the inclusion of Neil Strauss’s The Rules of the Game: The Stylelife Challenge, an “easy-to-follow guide to the basics of approaching and attracting women”, shows some prisoners may have other plans for their impending freedom.

The “progression regime” at Warren Hill may account for some of the more reflective choices of reading material, such as JR Porter’s Jesus Christ: The Jesus of History and Practical Falconry by James McKay.

Suffolk Libraries’ stock manager Paul Howarth said the figures showed more books were being lent with prisoners enjoying a “diverse range of titles” including many with an educational basis.

“Prison libraries are often the central hub of the prison,” he added.

“By lending books they encourage reading, improve prisoners’ literacy skills, help to expand their horizons, support their wellbeing and help them to prepare for life outside prison.”

Prisoners can also use libraries to take distance learning courses and engage in initiatives such as Reading Ahead, which aims to build confidence in reading and Storybook Dads, which records prisoners reading to send to their children at home.

Prison libraries are funded separately from the public service and use a different book stock.