Filling up with fuel? Check out cheapest petrol and diesel prices in the Ipswich area

Stock image of petrol pump. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Drivers looking to fill up with fuel in the Ipswich area will pay an average of 120.2p for a litre of unleaded petrol or 122.8p for diesel.

According to online price comparison website Petrol Prices, the cheapest places stations for unleaded petrol are Morrisons in Sproughton Road and Goddard Road Asda where it will cost 117.7p per litre.

Bourne Bridge service station in Wherstead Road comes in at the next cheapest at 118.9p, along with the Meredith service station in Norwich Road, owned by BP. Filling up at the RSS BP service station in Ellenbrook Road will also cost drivers 118.9p.

For drivers of diesel cars, Morrisons in Sproughton Road and Goddard Road Asda are again the cheapest, along with Asda in Soke Park.

At these locations, a litre of diesel will cost 119.7p.

Petrol prices are currently at their highest since December 2014, according to Government figures.

Visit here to see how your nearest station compares.