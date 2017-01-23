Finding out about business coaching

Business centre, Basepoint Ipswich, has invited Nik Gray and Steve Mayhew from Action Coach to connect with local businesses at their free networking event on Friday January 27 from 12 noon until 2pm.

Nik and Steve, who provide expert business coaching to help you succeed with specific goals, will be giving a short presentation on how business coaching can work for you and what is involved.

Alison Morrissey, Basepoint Ipswich Centre Manager, said; “We are delighted to have Nik and Steve join us especially now that Basepoint and ActionCoach have established a collaborative partnership which aims to help small businesses within our Centres to grow.”

This event is taking place at Basepoint Ipswich, Ransomes Europark, on Friday 27th January from 12.00pm until 2.00pm. Attendees will be provided with lunch and refreshments – all free of charge. For further information, or to book a place, please email ipswich@basepoint.co.uk or call 01473 722700.

Basepoint Ipswich provides flexible office space, virtual office facilities, meeting rooms and more.