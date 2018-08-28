Video

Watch: Fine day for area expected, with mainly dry week ahead

Fine, dry weather was predicted for Sunday after a wet Saturday Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Following a wet Saturday and a chilly night, forecasters were today predicting a fine, dry day in Suffolk and north Essex.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest, said: “It will be a fine, dry day with quite a bit of sunshine.”

However, he added there would be a lot of high, hazy cloud later. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of between 13C (55F) and 15C (59F). Mr Bell also said: “There is a mostly dry week coming up.”

Last night was chilly across the region, with the lowest temperature of 1.3C (34F) being recorded at Santon Downham in the Forest Heath area, bringing a possible touch of ground frost.

At Brooms Barn near Bury St Edmunds, the lowest temperature recorded was 3.4C (38F), and at Wattisham it was 4.2C (39.5F).

Tonight is expected to be warmer, with Weatherquest predicting lowest temperatures of around 4C (39F) and 7C (44.6F).