Fire crews deal with lorry in flames near Stowmarket DIY store

Lorry fire in Gipping Way, Stowmarket. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Firefighters from two stations were called to Stowmarket after a lorry caught fire near a DIY store.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews were called just before 12.15pm this afternoon, after the blaze broke out in Gipping Way.

A crew from Elmswell took nine minutes to reach the fire. They were joined at the scene by colleagues from Debenham at about 12.38pm. Police were also called at 12.22pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze involved an articulated lorry, believed to be carrying timber at the time.

“The lorry was described as being fully involved in fire when crews arrived,” he added. “But the load being carried on the trailer was not involved. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet.”

A passing motorist captured an image of the fire as help was on its way to the scene.

The lorry was near the Wickes DIY store when the blaze broke out.