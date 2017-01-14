Overcast

Fire crews tackle blaze at high rise flats in Ipswich

09:24 14 January 2017

Nine fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in Ipswich

Nine fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in Ipswich

Archant

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Ipswich last night.

Emergency services were called to the high rise block of flats in Vernon Street at around 12.25am.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that there was a flat fire in Ipswich and that there was somebody still in the flat.

“When they got there they put out the fire very quickly.”

She said fire service has a policy of sending extra engines in cases of high rise buildings on fire as there is a risk of people getting trapped.

The fire was extinguished by 12.46am.

