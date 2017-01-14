Fire crews tackle blaze at high rise flats in Ipswich

Nine fire crews were called to the scene of the fire in Ipswich Archant

Nine fire engines were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Ipswich last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the high rise block of flats in Vernon Street at around 12.25am.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that there was a flat fire in Ipswich and that there was somebody still in the flat.

“When they got there they put out the fire very quickly.”

She said fire service has a policy of sending extra engines in cases of high rise buildings on fire as there is a risk of people getting trapped.

The fire was extinguished by 12.46am.