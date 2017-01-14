Fire crews tackle blaze at high rise flats in Ipswich
09:24 14 January 2017
Archant
Nine fire engines were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Ipswich last night.
Emergency services were called to the high rise block of flats in Vernon Street at around 12.25am.
A fire spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports that there was a flat fire in Ipswich and that there was somebody still in the flat.
“When they got there they put out the fire very quickly.”
She said fire service has a policy of sending extra engines in cases of high rise buildings on fire as there is a risk of people getting trapped.
The fire was extinguished by 12.46am.