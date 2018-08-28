‘We were terrified’ – Rescue drama as dog falls down hole into underground cellar

Firefighters rescued little Duchy at Chantry Park Picture: JANE VENTON

Firefighters rushed to a distressed Ipswich family’s aid after their pet dog got stuck in a gaping hole in Chantry Park.

The hole Duchy got trapped in Picture: JANE VENTON The hole Duchy got trapped in Picture: JANE VENTON

Jane and John Venton were walking four-year-old terrier cross Duchy in the park with daughters Ada and Sarah when disaster struck.

Little Duchy had gone missing – and when she didn’t respond to their calls, the family started to get worried.

“She does usually go off, chasing squirrels and doing the usual thing,” said Mrs Venton.

“But she does always come back, as far as I know she has never done this before.

Duchy and the Venton's other dog Dobbie Picture: JANE VENTON Duchy and the Venton's other dog Dobbie Picture: JANE VENTON

“We could hear barking like crazy underground, it sounded a long way off and we found her down this hole.”

The petrified pooch had managed to get stuck in a large hole in the park – which turned out to be concealing an old underground concrete cellar – which fire crews suspect may have previously been used for storage.

Mrs Venton could hear Duchy barking and yelping and tried to coax the dog out using treats and her favourite toy.

To the family’s dismay, she was unwilling to play ball.

“We started to get a bit worried, in fact, I was terrified,” said Mrs Venton.

“She wouldn’t get out, I’m sure she found an animal or something that enticed her.”

Fidning it impossible to get Duchy out, Mrs Venton called Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service – and soon enough firefighters rushed to her aid.

She said: “They were fantastic.

“I can’t thank them enough, we called them and they were there within five minutes.

“They were there with their sirens blazing and light going, I was little embarrassed but they made me feel calm.

The mother-of-two added: “It made me feel instantly calm and they were able to save our little dog.

“We felt so relieved, we are grateful to them.”

The firemen were able to rescue Duchy and return her to her family.

Deputy chief fire officer Dan Fearn was keen to remind people that the service cover many emergencies.

“We attend various incidents over and above those which would be classed as fire related,” he said.

“These can include animal rescues, road traffic collisions, flooding incidents and chemical spills.

“Members of the service are trained in large and small animal rescue and will of course attend and assist at incidents where either human or animal life is in danger.”