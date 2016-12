Firefighters battle blaze near Wattisham Airfield

Fire crews were battling a blaze in the Suffolk countryside this evening for more than two hours.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue received a report of a fire in Charles Tye, between Stowmarket and Wattisham, at around 5.45pm.

Crews from Stowmarket and Hadleigh attended and were battling the blaze until shortly after 8pm.

Suffolk police said they were unaware of the incident.