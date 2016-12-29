Sunny

Firefighters free driver from Peugeot 206 after ditch crash in Hadleigh

07:28 29 December 2016

Stock image of Pond Hall Road in Hadleigh. Pic: Simon Parker.

A driver was freed by firefighters after crashing into a ditch in Hadleigh this morning.

Comment

Three fire engines and police were called to the single-vehicle collision involving a Peugeot 206 in Pond Hall Road at 5.50am.

Police said the woman was uninjured after crashing into the ditch but was unable to open any of the vehicle’s doors.

Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue her and she had been freed by 6.15am.

She did not require hospital treatment and was dealing with the recovery of the vehicle when emergency services left the scene.

The road was not blocked during the incident.

