Five fire engines called to single-vehicle crash in Thorndon

Stock image. Archant

Emergency services have been called to a single-vehicle crash in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five fire engines were called to the incident in Thwaite Road, Thorndon, near Eye, at 8.40am.

Police have only confirmed that it involved one vehicle. A force spokesman said further details will be issued shortly.

The road is closed in both directions between the Stoke Road and High Lane junctions.