Flagship pioneering use of the ‘Internet of Things’ in managing social housing with Ipswich pilot scheme

06:00 31 December 2016

A demonstration of the smart lock technology which forms part of the Internet of Things trial at 12 of Flagship's flats in Ipswich.

A demonstration of the smart lock technology which forms part of the Internet of Things trial at 12 of Flagship's flats in Ipswich.

Archant

East Anglian housing provider Flagship has teamed up with a number of local companies to launch a pilot scheme which could transform the way the sector operates.

It involves free wi-fi and other technology upgrades which have been installed in 12 flats in Ipswich, with the aim of improving communications and reducing costs for both Flagship and its customers.

The trail aims to understand how smart technology and the “Internet of Things” – the connection of everyday appliances to the internet, allowing them to send and receive data – can help improve the management of properties as well as everyday life for their residents.

Besides the wi-fi, which is accessible to Flagship customers and staff, it involves smart-locks on communal and hallway doors, CCTV cameras in communal areas and smart thermostats for controlling heating.

Marie-Claire Delbrouque, director of housing and customer insight at Flagship, said: “This is a unique step forward in creating an improved service for our customers. The use of iPads and smart phones allows them to communicate more efficiently as they can pay their rent and log a repair online immediately, which also reduces the number of calls made to our contact centre.

“The tenants we are using for the trial have been very receptive and are looking forward to seeing how the new technology will make their lives easier. We hope the next few months will be a success with the prospect of rolling it out across the company in the near future.”

Norwich-based Flagship’s partners in the project include WiSpire, also based in the city, which is providing the wi-fi, Dereham-based DoorsPlus, which is providing the smart locks and CCTV, and Switchee, which has developed a smart thermostat specifically for social housing.

Steve Batson, operations director at WiSpire, said: “Connectivity is the key to releasing and enabling the important benefits that this project offers and, with its expertise in this area, WiSpire is very pleased to be supporting the delivery of this project.”

David Burton of DoorsPlus added: “We have a long term and positive relationship with Flagship. We’re always looking at new technology ourselves and it’s nice to find another company which is also embracing new technology.”

Suffolk community heroes make the New Year’s honours list

Yesterday, 22:32 Adam Howlett
Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Regional heroes who go the extra mile to improve their communities, educators, innovators and charity fundraisers are among those in Suffolk to receive a New Year honour.

Updated: Rail services resume after ‘trespass incident’ between Ipswich and Manningtree

Yesterday, 19:04 Reporters
An Abellio Greater Anglia train

A trespass incident in Suffolk caused major disruption to rail services in the region on Friday afternoon.

Ipswich Town confident fog will not disrupt tonight’s game against Bristol City

Yesterday, 18:21 Edmund Crosthwaite
David McGoldrick and Brett Pitman celebrate a goal during a very foggy match in Wigan earlier this season

The weather may be less than ideal for football but Ipswich Town players are still expected to take to the pitch tonight for their match against Bristol City.

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Yesterday, 18:21 Matt Reason
Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

The police officer mother of missing serviceman Corrie McKeague has issued a public plea to Suffolk Constabulary to search an area just 20ft from where her son was last seen, as 14 weeks pass with no new evidence.

Gallery: Robins make frequent visits to Suffolk gardens over recent days

Yesterday, 18:05
Robin in a feeding frenzy. By Pamela Bidwell.

Winter brings frost, scarves and a selection of seasonal wildlife, as these iwitness members have seen.

Gallery: See pictures of street celebrations as revellers crowd the Cornhill, Ipswich on New Year’s Eve

Yesterday, 17:23
Ipswich celebrating the start of the new year in 1982

In years gone by revellers would gather on the Cornhill in Ipswich to see the clock strike midnight, marking the start of the new year.

Appeal to find Audi driver after man stabbed in the buttocks in Dovercourt

Yesterday, 16:04 Edmund Crosthwaite
Police are appealing for help tp find a suspect after a man was stabbed in the buttocks

A man had to be taken to hospital with serious stab wounds after an incident in Dovercourt earlier this month.

Controlled bomb explosion in Stone Lodge Park, Ipswich

Yesterday, 15:40 Matt Stott
Stone Lodge park, Ipswich - the bomb disposal team were called out this afternoon

A live mortar was blown up in a controlled explosion in a park in Ipswich today.

Arrest warrant issued for Ipswich man accused of death by careless driving after Needham Market crash

Yesterday, 15:22
Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Ipswich magistrates today issued an arrest warrant for a man who failed to attend court to be formally charged with death by careless driving.

Where in Suffolk are you most likely to get a parking ticket?

Yesterday, 12:00 Chris Shimwell
Cattle Market Car Park, Bury St Edmunds - those not dispalying tickets have been fined

Today we reveal which council’s in Suffolk have handed out the most parking fines in the past year - with some raking in more than £100,000 in fines while others have issued tickets totalling £10,000.

