Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast
12:42 26 December 2016
Picture:James Fletcher
High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for: the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey; the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries; and the Suffolk coast at Southwold.
High water is predicted to hit Lowestoft at 8.45pm, then Harwich at 10.45pm.
The warning is in force until 1am tomorrow.