Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher. Picture:James Fletcher

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for: the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey; the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries; and the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

High water is predicted to hit Lowestoft at 8.45pm, then Harwich at 10.45pm.

The warning is in force until 1am tomorrow.