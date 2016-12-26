Sunny

Flood alerts for Suffolk and Essex coast

12:42 26 December 2016

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

File picture of Felixstowe hit by the tidal floods. Credit: James Fletcher.

Picture:James Fletcher

High tides are expected along the region’s coasts tonight due to a tidal surge.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for: the Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey; the Suffolk and Essex coast from Felixstowe to Clacton including Orwell and Stour estuaries; and the Suffolk coast at Southwold.

High water is predicted to hit Lowestoft at 8.45pm, then Harwich at 10.45pm.

The warning is in force until 1am tomorrow.

