Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

19:53 04 January 2017

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Archant

Floodwater caused chaos along the coast today as a storm surge brought high tides across the region.

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe

The Environment Agency issued a series of flood alerts in East Anglia, with high water hitting Lowestoft at 1.30pm and then Harwich at 3.38pm.

Powerful waves swept over Gorleston Pier, near Great Yarmouth, this afternoon with the River Yare in Norfolk first to be impacted.

Trains between Norwich and Lowestoft were disrupted between 5pm and 8pm due to river water flooding the railway line at Brundall, according to Abellio Greater Anglia.

There were also reports of large waves crashing onto the shore at Felixstowe and Walton-on-the-Naze, with some residents fearing for their beach huts.

The Strood, between Mersea Island in Essex and the mainland, was submerged during the evening rush-hour, with reports of a number of cars breaking down while trying to get across.

There is still a flood alert in place for the River Waveney in Norfolk.

Meanwhile the Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for the East of England from 7pm today until around 10am tomorrow, as temperatures are set to plummet.

Weatherquest forecaster Adam Dury said: “Overnight tonight mainly in the west of the region will be the coldest at about -3C (26F) so there is definitely going to be some sort of frost, especially after the rain we have had, it doesn’t seem like it is going to try out that much.

Waves crashing over Gorleston pier. Picture: Liz Coates

“Some places in Ipswich and to the east coast might just stay frost free.”

The cool weather is set to continue into the day tomorrow as highs of around 4C (39F) are expected in the west of the county, while the east is set to reach 5C (41F).

But forecasters have also warned of mist and fog creeping in later in the day tomorrow and into the evening.

Mr Dury added: “It might be a bit warmer towards the coast, generally up to 5C tomorrow but perhaps some mist and fog into the evening and potential for some tricky driving conditions.”

Felixstowe Storm Surge

0
1 / 8

  Thanks for the sound advice Poppys Dad. Happy new year.

    Dalesman

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  PoopyD, I'm not sure that you are correct about that. From what I've read on the IPSO site, they have the same duty of fairly representing the views of readers as well as the accurate representation of the news. If the Star was in any way important then one could make a complaint but it is such an insignificant little rag the time is better spent elsewhere. Dalesman, take a look at a news source for grown ups, Breibart London. It's the site the liberal establishment wants to ban so you can be sure it's a worth a look.

    Gobby

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  Dalesman - the site belongs to Ipswich Star and i am sure they can moderate the comments however they wish. As to unsubscribing, just don't post any more, quite simple. I am sure Archant will be distraught .

    Poppys Dad

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  Kingy. 100% correct. Johnthebap you are not alone in having good reasonable comments arguments jumped on by the moderators I have been there many times. I would like to unsubscribe from the Ipswich Star. Where is the unsubscribe link once you have signed up to make comments? Please if anyone knows please post.

    Dalesman

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  Is there a new place called Felistowe which I'm not aware of our just lazy journalism? Secondly, "Stephen Squirrel & Wife" I'd just like to say it's idiots like you that deserve to get swept into the sea for the sake of a stupid picture, respect the sea or you won't live to regret it!

    Kingy

    Thursday, January 5, 2017

  Can I dump this here as the article is was sent to has banned it: ......... Article Name: Online petition launched to support Ipswich foodbank FIND in its search for a new venue Comment: I think it is bizarre that a person can break into the UK and is given thousands upon thousands of pounds worth of help in housing, food, clothes, spending money and legal fees BUT those who are starving need help from charities and those who are mentally ill have to do without help (and die in some cases). Reason: - other

    Johnthebap

    Wednesday, January 4, 2017

