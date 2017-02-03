Fly along proposed new A120 routes through Essex with these five videos

A120 at Marks Tey Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

More details of the five potential routes of a dualled A120 between Braintree and Colchester have been published – in the form of video fly-throughs.

Shortlist of five routes for new A120 between Braintree and Colchester, with their estimated costs. Graphic: Archant Graphics Unit Shortlist of five routes for new A120 between Braintree and Colchester, with their estimated costs. Graphic: Archant Graphics Unit

Essex County Council’s transport consultants for the scheme, Jacobs, have produced the videos which take viewers along each of the planned routes.

They show a more precise route than the schematics previously published as part of the ongoing consultation into an improved A120, though any final route proposal may differ and will be subject to further consultation.

The videos also highlight where new junctions would be created as part of the road.

County Hall’s consultation on a dual carriageway A120 runs until midnight on Tuesday, March 14.

A series of public exhibitions on the plans are taking place. The next event is at Rivenhall Hotel on Monday, February 6, from 1-8pm.

The East Anglian Daily Times is backing the project to improve the route with our Dual the A120 campaign, though we do not support any particular route option.