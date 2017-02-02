Rain

Rain

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Food review: Try a Weekend Warrior cocktail, sticky pig’s cheek and one of the best apple desserts at The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

17:04 02 February 2017

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

Jake Eastham, © Jake Eastham

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out the cocktails and food at Bury St Edmunds’ newest restaurant and hotel, The Northgate

Comment
Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Mushroom parfait. Our reviewer loved the savoury taste of this dish and gave it 8/10.Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Mushroom parfait. Our reviewer loved the savoury taste of this dish and gave it 8/10.

Interior/atmosphere

The dining room reflects the hotel’s Victorian history, blending traditional furnishings with contemporary touches such as a steam/water fuelled faux fire (which is kind of cool).

The bar is by far the most impressive part of the refurbishment, but is at odds with the feel of the rest of the building. It’s dark, cool, slick and buzzing, with a funky soundtrack. It felt like an exclusive club – one where you need a code and a handshake to get in. Loved it, but wished this vibe carried into the dining area, which was a bit more formal.

Drinks

As Craig Revell-Horwood would say “fab-u-lous darling”. The bar crew are so talented, demonstrating the most interesting cocktail list I’ve seen for a long time –full of unusual gins, whiskeys, rums, infusions, essences and purees.

Weekend Warrior was a sexy, fruity little number served in a glass with a retro straw, cherries and a lickable smear of chocolate sauce and hundreds and thousands. Ingredients included Hayman’s Old Tom, lemon balm, homemade faux rose wine, cherry beer, elderflower and bergamot, lemon and rhubarb bitters, which, together, had a herbal, sweet, zesty, aromatic lushness. A shot of warm amaretto on the side (included) brought out the essence of cherries.

Food review, The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Apple pie with liquorice and apple sorbet. Our reviewer gave this dish 10/10.Food review, The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Apple pie with liquorice and apple sorbet. Our reviewer gave this dish 10/10.

Also tried was You Said Yuzu, a ripe, luscious zing of a thing, served in a bamboo ‘glass’ and comprising Nikka All Malt, yuzu sake, carbonated grapefruit, whites, lemon, popcorn tea syrup and toasted pink peppercorns.

Loved them.

With the meal was a bottle of Grechetto from Umbria (a region I visited last year). This is a zippy, fresh, almost minerally wine that worked perfectly with our vegetarian/fish-based plates.

Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Sticky pig's cheek with celeriac, black pudding and granny Smith apple. Our reviewer said the portion was a little small but the flavours and textures were en pointe. 9/10.Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Sticky pig's cheek with celeriac, black pudding and granny Smith apple. Our reviewer said the portion was a little small but the flavours and textures were en pointe. 9/10.

Food

To start a huge plate (but tiny portion) of sticky, gelatinous pig’s cheek with smashed salt-baked celeriac, celeriac puree, granny Smith apple shards, pork skin puffs and black pudding bon bons. A nicely balanced plate, but some will gawp at the size of the thing. However it demonstrated good skill, and the umami notes of the pork made my mouth water.

On the other side of the table was a mushroom parfait with sautéed mushrooms and roasted Jerusalem artichokes. The parfait was rich and infused with the deep savoury notes of mushroom, but some of the artichokes were over-charred and there weren’t enough “bits” to pick up the parfait with.

In the middle I ordered the halibut which was much more substantial in size than expected. The fish was creamy and soft and cooked absolutely perfectly. The garnish of salty brandade foam was a touch of genius, balancing with the sweet fish perfectly. And the melting truffled leek confit underneath was beautiful. I didn’t feel the cubes of purple heritage potato brought anything to the party. There needed to be another element of crunch on the plate to make it totally sing.

Also tried was a cauliflower risotto with white balsamic, truffle honey and candied walnuts. It was like a big fat hug. Comfort food of the highest order. Greatly enjoyed – especially with the brightness of the honey and candied walnuts to dance in the mouth.

For pud there was an inspired miniature apple pie, sitting alongside bitter liquorice crumble, candied baby apples and a superb, juicy apple sorbet. One of the best desserts my dining partner has eaten in a long time.

I ordered the chocolate plate of baked white chocolate crumble, aerated white and milk chocolate and dark chocolate sorbet. The best part, for me, was the bitter sorbet, which cleansed the palette and imbued an intense cocoa-hit all at the same time. The aerated chocolate collapsed in the mouth, but there was too much sweetness going on. One less white chocolate chunk and a bit more of that fine sorbet, and this would have been a real winner for me. However, if you have a really sweet tooth, you’ll adore it.

Service

Front of house leadership was good, with notes of allergies passed on to both the bar and kitchen staff – although we did inform them one of us was a vegetarian and the canapés we were served were all meat/fish-based.

Serving staff were young, friendly and eager to please, but could have done with a bit more knowledge as they weren’t able to offer recommendations from the menu easily etc.

Loos

Clean, very nicely decorated. Thumbs up.

Accommodation

We stayed in Duncombe. A pastel-shaded, soft-carpeted suite with one of the comfiest beds I’ve slept in for a while. It had an aura of relaxation – the antidote to a busy week. Gorgeously tiled bathroom with separate shower. Loved the touches of a Krups coffee machine, homemade shortbread and Bluetooth radio.

Only criticism is the room was rather hot, even with the heating off, but I do tend to run warm at night. A restful little oasis.

Parking

If you have a wide vehicle try to get there early and park at the front. The walls to get to the back of The Northgate, are rather tight!

Location

About five minutes’ walk into Bury St Edmunds, which is ideal for weekenders. SK Clinic and Spa is just down the road too.

Price

About £10 for average cocktails. Wine £22. Three courses for two with included bread and canapés - £87

Highlight

Definitely the bar. We could have sat and worked our way through the cocktail list very happily.

In summary

A relaxed, friendly place that’s probably trying a bit too hard with the food. The chefs are clearly talented, but they could do with being a bit less “cheffy”.

Overall we had a really enjoyable stay, thought the food was just one or two points of perfect, and we are 100% going back for drinks…and probably a bite too.

Find menus and book a table here

Have you eaten at The Crown and Castle in Orford yet? Read our review here

Keywords: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: More than 250 new homes could be coming to Cardinal Park area of Ipswich

19:10 Paul Geater
Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

Ambitious proposals to build more than 250 homes along with a three-star hotel, restaurants on the site previously earmarked for Tesco in central Ipswich have been shown off in the town.

Senior Suffolk clergyman says Trump’s travel ban is a ‘recipe for division’

20:00 Adam Howlett
Bishop Martin Seeley has described President Trump's travel ban as 'motivated by a collective fear'

A senior Suffolk clergyman who spent 12 years living and working in America says President Trump’s travel ban will ‘generate further fear, hatred and hostility’.

Gallery: Spellbinding events across Suffolk celebrate Harry Potter Night

20:38 Jason Noble
Youngsters dressed as their favourite characters for a night of magic at Ipswich Library for Harry Potter night.

Witches and wizards both young and old enjoyed spellbinding events across the county as Harry Potter Night marked the 20th anniversary of the first book’s publication.

Ed Sheeran ‘deeply concerned’ over online touts selling tickets for up to £1,000

18:20 Tom Potter tom.potter@archant.co.uk
Ed Sheeran performs at East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) gala dinner, at the Natural History Museum, London. Photo: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran is said to be “deeply concerned” about online touts who are selling tickets to his UK tour for up to £1,000 each.

Time to Talk Day: Campaigners at Ipswich Library start positive conversations about mental illness

19:30 Gemma Mitchell
Agencies and campaigners at the Time to Talk event at Ipswich Library.

Stigma around mental ill health prevents sufferers from getting the help they need. They were words of a campaigner during an event at Ipswich Library today to mark Time to Talk, a nationwide push to get people speaking more openly about mental health.

Ipswich Hospital band members’ Christmas playing raises £3,000 for EACH

19:06 Richard Cornwell
Members of Ipswich Hospital and St Peter's Bands have raised £3,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH). PHOTO: Contributed

Musicians who entertained shoppers with Christmas carols have raised £3,000 for charity.

Sudbury man waved axe after neighbour shouted abuse at him, court told

19:00 Colin Adwent
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A man who allegedly swung an ornamental axe around in a neighbour dispute has been given a community order.

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

18:02 Connor McLoone
Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

You might drive through Ipswich on a daily basis, but how well do you really know the town?

Author visits Charsfield Primary School to unveil ‘story chair’ donated in memory of pupils’ grandmother

18:00 Tom Potter
Charlsfield Primary School pupils surround the reading chair and children's author Tom Tawell.

Story time has become an even more enjoyable experience for children at a Suffolk school.

What’s on in Ipswich this weekend? Budget-friendly family days out across Suffolk

18:00 Natalie Sadler
Messy Church is a chance to spend quality family time together

Looking for inspiration this weekend? Why not try storytime at the New Wolsey Theatre, Junior Parkrun in Bury St Edmunds or a boat trip to Havergate Island?

Most read

Greggs and Fit4less confirmed for Rosehill Retail Centre in Ipswich

The Rosehill Centre in Ipswich.

Highways England to monitor wind speeds on Orwell Bridge tomorrow as Met Office issue yellow weather warning

Highways England will monitor the wind speeds on the Orwell Brodge tomorrow Photo: GREGG BROWN

Trio arrested on suspicion of drug offences after car stopped at Copdock

Police have arrested three people. File photo

Join In: How many Ipswich streets can you identify? Try our quiz here

Churchman’s had a float in the 1953 Coronation celebrations in Ipswich. The building featured is now home to the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star. Portman Road is on the left.

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Video: Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher flattens ex-Norwich City striker Chris Sutton!

Ouch! Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher takes out former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton as part of a BT Sport challenge. Credit: BT Sport

Most commented

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals’ boss says 23% fall in nursing applicants is ‘most worrying news’

Nick Hulme. Credit: Colchester Hospital

Poll: Ipswich needs increased powers say leaders of Orwell Ahead campaign

Mark Ling is a key member of the Orwell Ahead group.

Anti-Trump campaigners set to protest in Ipswich town centre over Muslim travel ban

An activist group and migrant workers group marching to Hong Kong US consulate to protest against Trump's muslim travel ban. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

How did your MP vote? Theresa May moves a step closer to getting green light for EU divorce

Earlier in the day the Prime Minister Theresa May speaking during Prime Minister's Questions Jessica Taylor/PA Wire

Opinion: Will the new Sizewell C be too large for the Suffolk Coast I love so much?

Sizewell A and B are part of the coastal scene - but Sizewell C could be a station too far.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24