Food review: Try a Weekend Warrior cocktail, sticky pig’s cheek and one of the best apple desserts at The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds

The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds Jake Eastham, © Jake Eastham

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis tries out the cocktails and food at Bury St Edmunds’ newest restaurant and hotel, The Northgate

Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Mushroom parfait. Our reviewer loved the savoury taste of this dish and gave it 8/10. Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Mushroom parfait. Our reviewer loved the savoury taste of this dish and gave it 8/10.

Interior/atmosphere

The dining room reflects the hotel’s Victorian history, blending traditional furnishings with contemporary touches such as a steam/water fuelled faux fire (which is kind of cool).

The bar is by far the most impressive part of the refurbishment, but is at odds with the feel of the rest of the building. It’s dark, cool, slick and buzzing, with a funky soundtrack. It felt like an exclusive club – one where you need a code and a handshake to get in. Loved it, but wished this vibe carried into the dining area, which was a bit more formal.

Drinks

As Craig Revell-Horwood would say “fab-u-lous darling”. The bar crew are so talented, demonstrating the most interesting cocktail list I’ve seen for a long time –full of unusual gins, whiskeys, rums, infusions, essences and purees.

Weekend Warrior was a sexy, fruity little number served in a glass with a retro straw, cherries and a lickable smear of chocolate sauce and hundreds and thousands. Ingredients included Hayman’s Old Tom, lemon balm, homemade faux rose wine, cherry beer, elderflower and bergamot, lemon and rhubarb bitters, which, together, had a herbal, sweet, zesty, aromatic lushness. A shot of warm amaretto on the side (included) brought out the essence of cherries.

Food review, The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Apple pie with liquorice and apple sorbet. Our reviewer gave this dish 10/10. Food review, The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Apple pie with liquorice and apple sorbet. Our reviewer gave this dish 10/10.

Also tried was You Said Yuzu, a ripe, luscious zing of a thing, served in a bamboo ‘glass’ and comprising Nikka All Malt, yuzu sake, carbonated grapefruit, whites, lemon, popcorn tea syrup and toasted pink peppercorns.

Loved them.

With the meal was a bottle of Grechetto from Umbria (a region I visited last year). This is a zippy, fresh, almost minerally wine that worked perfectly with our vegetarian/fish-based plates.

Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Sticky pig's cheek with celeriac, black pudding and granny Smith apple. Our reviewer said the portion was a little small but the flavours and textures were en pointe. 9/10. Food Review The Northgate Bury St Edmunds. Sticky pig's cheek with celeriac, black pudding and granny Smith apple. Our reviewer said the portion was a little small but the flavours and textures were en pointe. 9/10.

Food

To start a huge plate (but tiny portion) of sticky, gelatinous pig’s cheek with smashed salt-baked celeriac, celeriac puree, granny Smith apple shards, pork skin puffs and black pudding bon bons. A nicely balanced plate, but some will gawp at the size of the thing. However it demonstrated good skill, and the umami notes of the pork made my mouth water.

On the other side of the table was a mushroom parfait with sautéed mushrooms and roasted Jerusalem artichokes. The parfait was rich and infused with the deep savoury notes of mushroom, but some of the artichokes were over-charred and there weren’t enough “bits” to pick up the parfait with.

In the middle I ordered the halibut which was much more substantial in size than expected. The fish was creamy and soft and cooked absolutely perfectly. The garnish of salty brandade foam was a touch of genius, balancing with the sweet fish perfectly. And the melting truffled leek confit underneath was beautiful. I didn’t feel the cubes of purple heritage potato brought anything to the party. There needed to be another element of crunch on the plate to make it totally sing.

Also tried was a cauliflower risotto with white balsamic, truffle honey and candied walnuts. It was like a big fat hug. Comfort food of the highest order. Greatly enjoyed – especially with the brightness of the honey and candied walnuts to dance in the mouth.

For pud there was an inspired miniature apple pie, sitting alongside bitter liquorice crumble, candied baby apples and a superb, juicy apple sorbet. One of the best desserts my dining partner has eaten in a long time.

I ordered the chocolate plate of baked white chocolate crumble, aerated white and milk chocolate and dark chocolate sorbet. The best part, for me, was the bitter sorbet, which cleansed the palette and imbued an intense cocoa-hit all at the same time. The aerated chocolate collapsed in the mouth, but there was too much sweetness going on. One less white chocolate chunk and a bit more of that fine sorbet, and this would have been a real winner for me. However, if you have a really sweet tooth, you’ll adore it.

Service

Front of house leadership was good, with notes of allergies passed on to both the bar and kitchen staff – although we did inform them one of us was a vegetarian and the canapés we were served were all meat/fish-based.

Serving staff were young, friendly and eager to please, but could have done with a bit more knowledge as they weren’t able to offer recommendations from the menu easily etc.

Loos

Clean, very nicely decorated. Thumbs up.

Accommodation

We stayed in Duncombe. A pastel-shaded, soft-carpeted suite with one of the comfiest beds I’ve slept in for a while. It had an aura of relaxation – the antidote to a busy week. Gorgeously tiled bathroom with separate shower. Loved the touches of a Krups coffee machine, homemade shortbread and Bluetooth radio.

Only criticism is the room was rather hot, even with the heating off, but I do tend to run warm at night. A restful little oasis.

Parking

If you have a wide vehicle try to get there early and park at the front. The walls to get to the back of The Northgate, are rather tight!

Location

About five minutes’ walk into Bury St Edmunds, which is ideal for weekenders. SK Clinic and Spa is just down the road too.

Price

About £10 for average cocktails. Wine £22. Three courses for two with included bread and canapés - £87

Highlight

Definitely the bar. We could have sat and worked our way through the cocktail list very happily.

In summary

A relaxed, friendly place that’s probably trying a bit too hard with the food. The chefs are clearly talented, but they could do with being a bit less “cheffy”.

Overall we had a really enjoyable stay, thought the food was just one or two points of perfect, and we are 100% going back for drinks…and probably a bite too.

