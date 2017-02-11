Footballing physios from Allied Health Professional Suffolk aim to raise £500 for Clic Sargent
10:25 11 February 2017
Archant
A group of physiotherapists are hoping to raise more than £500 to help support children with cancer.
The staff from Allied Health Professionals Suffolk have so far raised more than £300 with a charity football match in aid of Clic Sargent.
The fundraiser was set up by senior physiotherapist Rob Walker, who was helped by the charity when he was treated for cancer at the age of 16.
The match between staff from the east and west of the county ended in a 9-6 victory for the latter
Mr Walker said: “When I was 16 I was diagnosed with cancer in my left foot.
“I had surgery and also radiotherapy which was really intensive. We had to drive from Newmarket to Addenbrooke’s Hospital every day for six weeks and Clic sorted my dad’s petrol bill which was really helpful.”
Rob got the all clear two years later. If you would like to help the teams you can donate at www.justgiving.com/ahpsuffolkfootball.