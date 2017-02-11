Rain

Footballing physios from Allied Health Professional Suffolk aim to raise £500 for Clic Sargent

10:25 11 February 2017

The football team from the western side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

The football team from the western side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

Archant

A group of physiotherapists are hoping to raise more than £500 to help support children with cancer.

The football team from the eastern side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

The staff from Allied Health Professionals Suffolk have so far raised more than £300 with a charity football match in aid of Clic Sargent.

The fundraiser was set up by senior physiotherapist Rob Walker, who was helped by the charity when he was treated for cancer at the age of 16.

The match between staff from the east and west of the county ended in a 9-6 victory for the latter

Mr Walker said: “When I was 16 I was diagnosed with cancer in my left foot.

“I had surgery and also radiotherapy which was really intensive. We had to drive from Newmarket to Addenbrooke’s Hospital every day for six weeks and Clic sorted my dad’s petrol bill which was really helpful.”

Rob got the all clear two years later. If you would like to help the teams you can donate at www.justgiving.com/ahpsuffolkfootball.

