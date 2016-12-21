Partly Cloudy

Forget a white Christmas! Temperatures to reach 13C (55.4F) on December 25

08:36 21 December 2016

No chance of a white Christmas this year. Picture: Julie Kemp.

No chance of a white Christmas this year. Picture: Julie Kemp.

Weather experts are predicting more of a warm than a white Christmas this year, with temperatures expected to hit 13C (55.4F).

Temperatures will reach 13C. Picture: Andrew Mutimer.

These conditions are not dramatically unusual for the season, but they are at the milder end of the spectrum.

James Wilby, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said temperatures in the winter could range from -1C (30.2F) to 15C (59F), with the average sitting at 8C (46.4F) to 9C (48.2F).

He said: “It’s going to be a mild one, up to about 13C (55.4F) on Christmas Day.

“Not what everyone is probably hoping for but in some regards not a bad day for travelling.

“If we did get snow it would cause a lot of stress getting around.”

He added: “It’s a bit unfortunate that it will be the mildest day for a quite some time on Christmas Day,”

Mr Wilby said it should stay dry until the late afternoon, when there are expected to be some showers. December 25 will also bring sunny spells and “fairly brisk winds”.

On Christmas Eve temperatures will see highs of 8C (46.4F) with speedy winds. It will be mostly dry with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Boxing Day will see similar conditions, possibly reaching 9C (48.2F) with some sunshine.

  • Why do rags like this keep obsessing about a "white xmas"? With global warming they're hardly ever going to happen like they did regularly back in the 1970s, so how about giving up on the Bing Crosby stuff and getting into the 21st century?

    beerlover

    Wednesday, December 21, 2016

