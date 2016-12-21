Forget a white Christmas! Temperatures to reach 13C (55.4F) on December 25

No chance of a white Christmas this year.

Weather experts are predicting more of a warm than a white Christmas this year, with temperatures expected to hit 13C (55.4F).

Temperatures will reach 13C.

These conditions are not dramatically unusual for the season, but they are at the milder end of the spectrum.

James Wilby, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said temperatures in the winter could range from -1C (30.2F) to 15C (59F), with the average sitting at 8C (46.4F) to 9C (48.2F).

He said: “It’s going to be a mild one, up to about 13C (55.4F) on Christmas Day.

“Not what everyone is probably hoping for but in some regards not a bad day for travelling.

“If we did get snow it would cause a lot of stress getting around.”

He added: “It’s a bit unfortunate that it will be the mildest day for a quite some time on Christmas Day,”

Mr Wilby said it should stay dry until the late afternoon, when there are expected to be some showers. December 25 will also bring sunny spells and “fairly brisk winds”.

On Christmas Eve temperatures will see highs of 8C (46.4F) with speedy winds. It will be mostly dry with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Boxing Day will see similar conditions, possibly reaching 9C (48.2F) with some sunshine.