Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

12:01 31 December 2016

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

People living next door to a derelict hotel on Felixstowe seafront claim a plague of rats is threatening to drive them from their homes.

Residents having problems with rats in flats on Felixstowe seafront say the creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old North Sea Hotel next door.Residents having problems with rats in flats on Felixstowe seafront say the creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old North Sea Hotel next door.

They say they can hear the creatures scratching at floors and ceilings and some have even made it into their flats – and they have alerted environmental health officers to the nuisance.

Resident Elaine Ryan, who works in a nearby bar, said: “I have lived here five years come April and we have never had problems with rats before.

“But over the past few days it has been awful. The people in one of the flats in the building had four rats get in in one day through a gap in their bathroom.

“It seems they have got in between the floors and ceilings – you can hear them scratching around trying to find a way in.

“It’s horrible, a real nightmare.”

The former North Sea Hotel next door in Sea Road has been standing empty now for some years. It was sold in 2014 for around £450,000 and has planning consent to be demolished and replaced with a striking new five-storey building of 21 apartments with 2,355 sq ft of commercial premises at street level. The project is being marketed by Inspired Land and Investments, but no-one was available to comment on the rats problem.

Suffolk Coastal is investigating complaints about the rats. Under the Public Health Act 1936, it will inspect the property and could serve a notice on the owner requiring steps to be taken to remedy the problem.

