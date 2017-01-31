Overcast

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

13:25 31 January 2017

Jim Magilton

Jim Magilton

WARREN PAGE 07976 935738

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Magilton, 47, who was sacked by Town in 2009 after failing to reach the Championship play-off places, was charged with common assault.

The court heard today that Magilton allegedly gave the teenager “a couple of slaps to the head and dragged her down the stairs by the arms”.

A defence lawyer said the accused “isn’t accepting the allegation”.

He added that the “charge will be contested in full” and said his client gave a “full account” during police interviews.

A request from the defence for a ban on the press naming Magilton, who is currently the manager of Northern Ireland’s under-21 team, was rejected.

The judge said he would not make the anonymity order as it was a physical assault rather than a sexual assault and his “preference is for open justice”.

Magilton, of Aberfoyle Gardens, Belfast, was released on bail but barred from contacting the alleged victim.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

3 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Six things you might not know about Ipswich’s Richard Ayoade

13:53 Chris Shimwell
Would Richard Ayoade make a good Doctor Who?

He is tipped as a possible Doctor Who, but how much do you know about former St Joseph’s schoolboy Richard Ayoade? Here are six facts of which you might not be aware...

Suffolk council taxpayers to pay extra 1p a day in policing precept increase

13:47 Lauren Everitt
Tim Passmore, Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

Taxpayers will have to pay an extra penny a day after plans to increase the police precept were approved.

Couple who dishonestly claimed £134,000 in benefits walk free from court

5 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Ivy Duhamel

A Suffolk couple who dishonestly claimed benefits of more than £130,000 over a period of 17 years have walked free from court after a judge decided not to send them straight to prison.

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

12:54 Andrew Hirst
South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

A woman has been charged with six charity collection box thefts from pubs in Ipswich, Trimley, Martlesham, Felixstowe and Tuddenham.

Poll: Who is your favourite Doctor Who actor?

31 minutes ago Connor McLoone and Chris Shimwell
William Hartnell, the first Doctor Who.

With former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade a candidate for the next Doctor Who, which has been your favourite of the actors so far to portray the Timelord?

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

10:19 Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

This is the first glimpse of what the new business park on the site of the former sugar beet factory on the edge of Ipswich could look like.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 Tom Potter
Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

Ipswich man raises £1,000 for ambulance service after heart attack

11:52 Chris Shimwell
Neil and Carol Ayers with Jonathan Needle and others at cheque presentation. Picture by Stephen Waller Photography

Ipswich port worker Neil Ayers suffered a potentially fatal cardiac arrest last year – but now he is donating £1,000 to the ambulance service that saved his life.

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Michelle Burrows charged with stealing pub charity boxes in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Trimley, Tuddenham and Martlesham

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

David C. Bannerman on the front like with Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Iraq. Photo: Matthew Robinson

Thousands of new jobs on the way at sugar beet site on edge of Ipswich

An artist's impression of the developed sugar beet site.

Updated: East Anglian Conservative MEP defends Donald Trump’s travel restrictions

Donald Trump has signed an executive order which will see citizens of some Muslim countries banned from the United States

Campaigner ‘disappointed’ as Ipswich Foyer housing scheme for young people to close in March

The Ipswich Foyer in Star Lane.

Radio stations including Town 102 and Dream 100 bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

Town 102 FM has been bought by Celador Radio Broadcasting

New multi-storey car park could be built in Ipswich business district

West End Road car park off West End Road
