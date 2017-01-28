Former prison rioter Aminie Mbarki, 28, absconds from Hollesley Bay prison

Amine Mbarki Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a Hollesley Bay prisoner who has absconded.

28-year-old Amine Mbarki was found to be missing from the prison at around 5.45pm Friday January 27.

He is described as black, 5ft 9in tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a bushy black beard.

Mbarki has connections to the Barking area.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen him or anyone with information about where he is to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 306 27/01. You should not approach him or take any further action.

In 2011 Mbarki pleaded guilty to affray at a Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court hearing. He was charged with the offence in relation to the 2008 prison riot at the Aylesbury Young Offender Institution.

He was sentenced to 12 months.

More than 80 prisoners were involved in the riot, which caused more than £50,000 damage to the prison buildings and cost £20,000 in mutual aid staffing costs.