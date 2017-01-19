Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

A 42-year-old man arrested following a two-day stand-off with police has been released on bail and will be taken into the care of health professionals.

Officers were called at 11.15pm on Monday to concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in Crowfield.

A large police presence remained in the village until yesterday, when at around 3.30pm the man exited the house and was arrested on suspicion of making threats and possession of a firearm.

A total of four firearms have been recovered in relation to this incident.

The man was taken into police custody, where following an assessment this afternoon he was taken into the care of health professionals.

He will remain on police bail.