Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four shivering puppies found abandoned in hedgerow beside Stirrups Lane in Corton, Lowestoft taken into RSPCA care

00:11 11 February 2017

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Archant

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft this morning.

Comment

The four pups were found by a member of the public in Stirrups Lane in the Corton area of the town at 9am.

The find was quickly reported to the RSPCA and animal welfare officer Jean Talbot, from the charity’s Suffolk East Coast branch, went out to rescue them.

She said: “They were crying when I found them, but were so pleased to see me, their tails were wagging so much when I picked them up.

“I took them straight to The Vet Hospital in Lowestoft, where the team checked them over, but thankfully, the three boys and one girl seemed unharmed.”

It is not known who owns these puppies and why they decided to dump them in the hedgerow in the remote lane.

“They have been named Foxy, Charlie, Bear and Alfie by the vet nurses who are currently looking after them, but it is unclear at the moment what breed they are.

RSPCA inspector Laura Sayer said: “It’s unbelievable to think somebody could be so heartless as to leave four tiny puppies at the side of a road, especially when it was so cold outside. They didn’t even have a blanket or a box for warmth.

“These four pups are very lucky to be alive, as sadly incidents like this don’t always have a happy ending.

“I can only assume they were dumped earlier that morning as had they been left any longer, I’m certain they would have been seriously ill, or may have even passed away.

“I’m really keen to hear from anybody who may know where these puppies came from. There’s most likely a very sad mother dog out there who’s really missing her pups, which is a really upsetting thought.”

Anyone who does have information can contact the RSPCA confidentially by calling 0300 123 8018.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Ancaster Road reopens after boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Yesterday, 23:20 Colin Adwent
Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

A boy has become the second person to be arrested on suspicion of murder after a man sustained fatal stab wounds near Ipswich railway station.

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

60 minutes ago Edmund Crosthwaite
Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Puppies thought to be just seven weeks old were found dumped on the roadside in Lowestoft this morning.

Footballing physios from Allied Health Professional Suffolk aim to raise £500 for Clic Sargent

Yesterday, 23:54 Edmund Crosthwaite
The football team from the western side of Allied Health Professionals Suffolk who took part in a charity match against their colleagues for Clic Sargent.

A group of physiotherapists are hoping to raise more than £500 to help support children with canceer.

A143 closed near Ixworth for police investigation after crash between a lorry and an empty horsebox

Yesterday, 21:53 Edmund Crosthwaite
A crash happened between a horsebox and a HGV on the A143 near Ixworth. Stock image

A horsebox has overturned near Ixworth after a head-on crash involving it and a lorry this evening.

14 romantic East Anglian restaurants for Valentine’s Day

Yesterday, 20:10
12 top international restaurants in Suffolk. The Great House, Lavenham

We round up some of the best places to eat in East Anglia on Valentine’s Day

Nathaniel Einecker dismissed by Lowestoft Town Ladies following investigation into a complaint

Yesterday, 19:46 Edmund Crosthwaite
A Lowestoft Town Ladies team in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

One of the managers of Lowestoft Town Ladies as been dismissed from his role at the club.

Gallery: ‘Lively and colourful’ stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School

Yesterday, 18:06 Matt Stott
A stage adaptation of Winnie-the-Pooh at Orwell Park School, near Ipswich. Picture: TED BLACKBROW

Parents and staff were certainly given a treat this week as students gave stunning stage performances of Winnie-the-Pooh.

Video: Watch 10-year-old Healthwatch Harriet give Ipswich and Colchester hospitals boss a grilling on health plans

Yesterday, 17:44 Andrew Hirst
Healthwatch Harriet has been asking health leaders in Suffolk and Essex about Sustainability and Transformation Plans. Picture: HEALTHWATCH ESSEX

A 10-year-old girl has given a grilling to Suffolk and north Essex health chiefs on one of the most confusing additions to the already baffling world of the NHS.

Suffolk’s eight most enduring and enigmatic mysteries

Yesterday, 17:40 Tom Potter
The UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest

Suffolk is steeped in history some of it uncanny and mysterious. From green children who suddenly appeared in the village of Woolpit, to little green men landing in Rendlesham Forest. Are there rational explanations for the county’s abiding myths, legends and unsolved puzzles?

Cocaine worth £50m found on Hopton and Caister beaches in Norfolk

Yesterday, 17:39 Matt Stott
Holdalls found washed up on Hopton beach near Great Yarmouth, containing around 360 kilos of cocaine. Picture: NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY/PA WIRE

Cocaine worth a potential £50 million has been discovered washed up on two beaches in Norfolk.

Most read

Updated: Ancaster Road reopens after boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after Ipswich stabbing

Tributes to Ancaster Road stab victim

Exclusive: Stonegate Pub Company buys The Robert Ransome and plans to convert it back to Yates

The Robert Ransome pub in Ipswich

Ipswich murder probe – man arrested and resident tells of encounter before victim was found

Police investigate the scene of a crime on Gippeswyck Road under the railway bridge and have sealed off the park.

See adorable puppies rescued by the RSPCA after being abandoned in Lowestoft

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Burglars break into Ipswich BP garage in Spring Road using paving slab and steal cigarettes

Burglary at the BP garage in Spring Road, Ipswich. Photograph: Gemma Mitchell

Ipswich restaurant worker stole hundreds of pounds from Morrison’s in Sproughton Road

South East Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24