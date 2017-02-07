Rain

Framework for future growth of Ipswich moves a step forward

22:21 07 February 2017

Grafton House.

Grafton House.

Archant

Proposals outlining the future growth of Ipswich will now go before the Borough Council’s full council after the executive gave it the green light.

Comment

The Ipswich Local Plan, which creates a framework for how the town will be developed from 2011 to 2031, was subject to an inspector’s examination before it could be approved.

An earlier plan had expected the number of houses to grow by 13,500, however this was later revised to 9,777 - which works out as 489 homes a year.

The plans also include at least 35 hectares of employment land.

Before the plans could go to full council, they were subject to an independent examination during 2016.

On January 17, the council received the inspector’s report concluding the Core Strategy Review and Site Allocation Plans were sound and legally compliant.

Today, the council’s executive agreed the inspector’s recommendations.

The plan will now go before full council to be scrutinised.

Updated: Man accused of Weybread double murder had gambling debts, Ipswich Crown Court told

20:30 Jane Hunt
Peter and Sylvia Stuart

A former asylum seeker with gambling debts murdered a Suffolk couple he had been told were millionaires, it has been alleged.

Inquest for mentally-ill Ipswich man hears of ‘balancing act’ in supporting ‘hard to reach’ patients

18:42 Andrew Hirst
David Martin, who was found dead in his Ipswich flat in September 2014.

The death of a mentally-ill Suffolk man has raised questions about whether patients’ independence should be protected to the detriment of their own physical wellbeing.

Temporary traffic lights set for Main Road and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave next week

18:38 Jason Noble
Road works on Main Road (A1214) in Kesgrave are causing long delays for motorists.

Temporary traffic lights will be set up for work in two busy Kesgrave roads from Monday – but highways chiefs have said it will not disrupt rush hour traffic.

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

20:20 Adam Howlett
Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

A family run off-licence and grocers in Ipswich is closing its doors for good after 40 years trading in the town.

Lively performance of Mark Twain classic Tom Sawyer by The Abbey at Woodbridge

17:36 Tom Potter
Pupils at The Abbey, Woodbridge School, perform Tom Sawyer. Photo: Mike Kwasniak.

The classic tale of Tom Sawyer was brought to life by prep-school pupils.

Take a look at our list of places to visit in Essex over February half-term

16:50 Edmund Crosthwaite
An elephant at Colchester Zoo. By Paul Burns.

With half-term fast approaching it’s time to start planning how to keep your children occupied during the week-long break.

Woodbridge charity boosted by £5,500 donation for accommodation

16:05 Tom Potter
Colin Hedgley; Caroline Rutherford, Just42 Manager; Geoff Holdcroft and Patti Mulcahy outside Just42’s new base

A charity supporting children and young people in the Woodbridge area has thanked three district councillors for helping to fund its main base and office for the next five years.

Do you recognise poor Charlie? He was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

16:01 Lauren Everitt
Charlie, the Jack Russell crossbreed, was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth

An elderly dog suffering so severely from a large tumour had to be put to sleep after he was found abandoned in Great Yarmouth.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

15:52 Tom Potter
Derelect Woodbridge police station

Developers have won permission to convert an empty Suffolk police station into new homes at the third time of asking.

