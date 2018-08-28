‘Making a mockery of planning’ - Tough action demanded for developer accused of flouting rules

Planners are being urged to impose serious penalties on a developer alleged to have flouted regulations with its controversial new Suffolk housing scheme .

Persimmon Homes has come under repeat criticism for its 95-home Mount Pleasant development in Framlingham - after planners claimed houses were built differently to the permission given.

Residents recently received letters from Suffolk District Council warning that their homes did not have full permission.

Since then, SCDC’s planning committee held an enforcement visit to the site before this month’s meeting, on Thursday, October 18.

Community leaders have called for serious action to be taken to punish Persimmon.

At Thursday night’s Framlingham Town Council meeting, Christopher Hudson, who is an SCDC councillor said the breaches “make a mockery of planning”. “I cannot think we are the only town where these rules are being flouted,” he added. “I think they have been flouted up and down the country. We must bring our shouts to bear.”

Mr Hudson suggested financial penalties should be imposed. “Because as I see it, this is a clear breach of contract,” he added.

“Either have a rule book or don’t have a rule book. And if there is a rule book, stick to it.

“It’s very important we make a stand, because it will come up again and again.”

Stephen Burroughes, who represents Framlingham at Suffolk County Council, but is also a district councillor, said he had pushed for the site visit. “My question to officers was ‘what are you going to do about it?’” he said.

With many of the properties already occupies, Mr Burroughes, said it would not be appropriate to kick people out of their homes, and warned that legal action could be very costly. “It may be that financial penalties can be thrown at the developers,” he said.

“If you let one of two get away with it you open up the flood gates and they will all be doing it.”

A Persimmon spokesman said: “Work has commenced to address some of issues that have been identified. Persimmon Homes will continue to work with SCDC and we anticipate the variation of condition applications that were submitted in August 2017 will be taken to planning committee this month.”

People with concerns can contact Persimmon’ planning department on 01473 927400.