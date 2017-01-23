‘Freezing fog’ warning for Suffolk and Essex rush hour commuters

Severe warning of fog in Suffolk and Essex. Pic: Jerry Turner.

Freezing fog is expected to cause delays during the rush hour this evening and tomorrow morning in Suffolk and Essex.

The Met Office has issued a severe yellow warning of fog for most parts of the country, including our region. It is in force from 5pm today until 11am tomorrow.

Freezing fog is expected to reform overnight and become “widespread” across parts of south west England, south east Wales and south west Midlands, with dense patches likely to form elsewhere.

It is expected to slowly thin and lift during Tuesday although it may persist in some areas throughout the day, the Met Office warned.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to 0C (32F) overnight in the region.

Road-users were also being warned of difficult driving conditions, with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Police are advising drivers to take extra care on the roads as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog.

“With dense fog expected in places, motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and to drive to the conditions.

“Slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front. Fog lights should be used when visibility is seriously reduced and must be switched off once it improves so they don’t dazzle other road users.”

A Stansted Airport spokesman said there had not been any cancellations at the Essex airport, but advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information and allow enough time to get to the airport.



