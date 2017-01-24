Freezing fog warning for Suffolk and Essex rush hour commuters – drivers urged to be careful

Severe warning of fog in Suffolk and Essex. Pic: Jerry Turner.

Patches of dense “freezing” fog could cause long delays on roads across Suffolk and Essex this morning, sparking a warning from police for drivers to take extra care.

The Met Office issued a severe yellow warning of fog for most parts of the country – including our region – last night.

It was in force from 5pm yesterday and will continue until 11am today.

The fog is expected to slowly thin and lift later today although it may persist in some areas throughout the day, the Met Office warned.

Temperatures plunged to below 0C (32F) overnight.

Road users are being warned of difficult driving conditions, with journeys likely to take longer than usual.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said: “Police are advising drivers to take extra care on the roads as the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog.

“With dense fog expected in places, motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and to drive to the conditions.

“Slow down and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front. Fog lights should be used when visibility is seriously reduced and must be switched off once it improves so they don’t dazzle other road users.”

Several flights have already been cancelled at Heathrow Airport this morning – and some are being delayed at Stansted, but none have been cancelled so far.

Bosses advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information and allow enough time to get to the airport.



