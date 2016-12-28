From British lawnmower racing to Bradfield mushrooms - your iwitness pictures showing September in Suffolk
12:34 28 December 2016
As September arrived ion Suffolk, your iwitness pictures took on an autumnal feel with reds, oranges and browns the dominant colours.
Here we can see a selection of mushrooms blooming in Bradfield Woods, just outside Bury St Edmunds - just one of the many highlights sent to iwitness during September.
The Copdock Motorcycle Show attracted thousands of bikers to Ipswich, all keen to show off their gleaming machines. Stunt display teams also performed during the two-day event.
Towards the west of the region, Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society hosted the Bedfordshire Steam & Country Fayre at Shuttleworth Park.
This was the 58th annual show and combined a passion for steam engines, British engineering and petrol powered demonstrations.
Back to two wheels again and forming part of the Hadleigh Cycling Festival, the second Gayford Flyer took take place on Sunday, September 18t. It saw cyclists ride an 88km route through Suffolk.
We finish with the penultimate round of The British Lawnmower Racing championships. More than 10 teams competed on grass tracks created on Suffolk farmland.
