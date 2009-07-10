Partly Cloudy

From Clacton air show to Highland cattle - your iwitness pictures from August

12:22 27 December 2016

A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

A sea mist and low cloud put a stop to most flights on day one of the Clacton Air Show but not the Red Arrows. By Peter Cutts

PETER-CUTTS

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in August.

A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman.A superb paragliding demonstartion at Clacton air show. By Paul Chapman.

Clacton air show celebrated its 26th annual show this year with demonstations from paratroopers, The Red Arrows, WW2 planes and a whole host of on the ground attractions. You can see from the photo’s that a lot of national pride was on show throughout the weekend.

Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn.Images from the annual NASC run to Felixstowe seafront. Simon Talbot-Hurn.

Stunt planes and smoke shows were also present at the air show. Pilots took to the sky and flew inches from one another to impress crowds of over ten thousand.

Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman.Ipswich Loves Ska - August Bank Holiday All-Dayer. By Ruby Chapman.

August also saw the NASC return to Felixstowe. The National Association of Street Clubs welcomes Hot Rods and custom car enthusiasts to join together and share their interest, modified cars. This dog looks like he’s having a great time!

Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash.Highland cattle at Sculthorpe. Taken after attending the official opening ceremony for the new riverside boardwalk at the Hawk and Owl Trust. By Peter Bash.

The August Bank Holiday all-dayer welcomed a wide variety of ska and reggae bands in Ipswich, accompanied by a host of Jamican food traders.

You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam.You have to do anything you can to cool down in the summer sun. By Allison Balaam.

Highland cattle a thousand miles away from home. These cows looked just as comfortable in Sculthorpe as they do back up in Scotland however.

The pigs at The Suffolk Punch Trust were doing the best thing on such a hot day, having a good old wallow and cooling off in the water.

A woman and female pedestrian seriously hurt in accidents near Eye and Newmarket today

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
The scene of a serious crash in the village of Thorndon, near Eye.

Two women have been seriously injured in collisions involving cars near Eye and Newmarket this morning.

Ipswich shoplifter spends two days in custody after trolley dash with groceries worth nearly £600

12:00 Colin Adwent
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street.

A shoplifter who attempted to wheel a trolley full of groceries worth nearly £600 out of an Ipswich supermarket without paying has been freed after spending two days in custody.

Sizewell A staff take a Christmas dip for charity

12:10
Walking down to the sea as Sizewell A staff prepare to take on the cold in their pre-Christmas charity dip in 1991

Another Christmas charity dip, but this time, maybe the power plant next door warmed up the water slightly?

Kitchen fire and burglary at home in Felixstowe on Boxing Day

10:20 Matt Stott
A police forensics van at the scene the morning after the burglary and fire incident on Boxing Day night in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Pic: Matt Stott.

A small kitchen fire was tackled after a reported burglary at a bungalow in Felixstowe on Boxing Day night.

Got leftover turkey? It doesn’t have to be boring with these recipe ideas from around the world

10:00
Roast turkey for Christmas dinner

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis shares some of her favourite, globally-inspired ideas to jazz up that leftover turkey…

Woman clings on to lifebuoy rope for half an hour to prevent husband from being swept out to sea at Southwold

09:59 Emma Brennan
The rescue operation at the River Blyth in Walberswick on Boxing Day. Pic: Trevor Mayes.

A woman clung on to a rope attached to a lifebuoy for nearly half an hour in a desperate bid to stop her husband from being swept out to sea off the Suffolk coast yesterday.

Pedestrian died in collision with lorry on A14 near Ipswich

09:49 Jason Noble
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night. See the latest here.

Calls for Boxing Day hunt to be preserved as hundreds join Essex and Suffolk Hunt in Hadleigh

09:15 Tom Potter
The Hadleigh hunt riding over Toppesfield Bridge at the start of their traditional Boxing Day meet.

Hundreds of people turned out in Hadleigh to watch the annual Boxing Day hunt today – amid a call for the tradition to be preserved.

Updated: Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

08:32 Reporters
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

