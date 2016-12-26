From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July

Bowling action from the North Essex Cricket League Division 4 match between Great Braxted & Tiptree CC. By David Lamming. (c) copyright citizenside.com

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.

Baling machine carrying two bales at once ready to load onto a tractor and trailer. By Pamela Bidwell. Baling machine carrying two bales at once ready to load onto a tractor and trailer. By Pamela Bidwell.

Local cricket between Great Braxted and Tiptree. Both finished joint 6th in this years league.

Scenes of Orford. By Barry Pullen. Scenes of Orford. By Barry Pullen.

July brings with it the summer harvest for farmers and the agricultural industry. One of Suffolk’s biggest exports is crop and a selection of winter wheat, winter barley, sugar beet, oilseed rape, winter and spring beans are harvested on a yearly basis.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Open day at Bodney camp. Here we can see the Camp Forge Imps motorcycle display team. By Andrew Mutimer. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Open day at Bodney camp. Here we can see the Camp Forge Imps motorcycle display team. By Andrew Mutimer.

Coastal scenes at Orford harbour. What a perfect day for sailing!

Morning poppy's in Trimley St. Martin. By Mark Scutt. Morning poppy's in Trimley St. Martin. By Mark Scutt.

Steady as you go! It must take a lot of balance and practice to keep hold that pyramid whilst driving, great job guys.

Ramshackle foreshore at Pin Mill. It certainly looks like it's seen better days. By Barry Pullen. Ramshackle foreshore at Pin Mill. It certainly looks like it's seen better days. By Barry Pullen.

A field of poppies start to bloom in the summer sunshine. Look at that vibrant blue sky.

Boules competition on the green at Aldeburgh. By David Lamming. Boules competition on the green at Aldeburgh. By David Lamming.

No this isn’t a post apocalyptic scene from a sci-fi film, it’s actually part of Pin Mill. The decking has obviously seen better days, but has truly felt the effects of the Suffolk sea.

Deck chairs all round as a tournament of boules commences in Aldeburgh. We’re trying to find a pitcher of Pimms somewhere in this photo!

