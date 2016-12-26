From local harvest to motorcycle display team’s - your iwitness pictures from July
12:11 26 December 2016
Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in July.
Local cricket between Great Braxted and Tiptree. Both finished joint 6th in this years league.
July brings with it the summer harvest for farmers and the agricultural industry. One of Suffolk’s biggest exports is crop and a selection of winter wheat, winter barley, sugar beet, oilseed rape, winter and spring beans are harvested on a yearly basis.
Coastal scenes at Orford harbour. What a perfect day for sailing!
Steady as you go! It must take a lot of balance and practice to keep hold that pyramid whilst driving, great job guys.
A field of poppies start to bloom in the summer sunshine. Look at that vibrant blue sky.
No this isn’t a post apocalyptic scene from a sci-fi film, it’s actually part of Pin Mill. The decking has obviously seen better days, but has truly felt the effects of the Suffolk sea.
Deck chairs all round as a tournament of boules commences in Aldeburgh. We’re trying to find a pitcher of Pimms somewhere in this photo!
