From Olly Murs and Jess Glynne in Newmarket to All About Dogs and the PULSE Festival in Ipswich, here are some of great events and festivals in and around Suffolk in 2017

Latitude Festival at Henham Park, one of the many great events to be held in Suffolk in 2017. Picture: Victor Frankowski. Victor Frankowski

Whether you’re looking forward to Latitude 2017 or just some of the great opportunities to try out Suffolk food and drink, there are plenty of great events happening in the county (and its neighbours) this year.

Olly Murs, who will perform a number of concerts in East Anglia in 2017. Olly Murs, who will perform a number of concerts in East Anglia in 2017.

Wherever you live there is sure to be something close by which takes your fancy.

Take a look at some of the events below and choose where you want to go this year.

EADT Wedding Show – March 12

Held this year at the Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa in Bury Road, Newmarket, there will be 45 exhibitors in attendance to help advise and inspire you for your special day.

All About Dogs – April 16-17

The All About Dogs show will be returning to Trinty Park this year. Photo: Steve Adams The All About Dogs show will be returning to Trinty Park this year. Photo: Steve Adams

This event does what it says on the tin. As well as trade exhibitors, shows, have a go events and an arena show, this is the ultimate day out for Suffolk dog lovers.

It’s held at the Trinity Park showground in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. See here for more details.

26th East Anglian Beer and Cider Festival – April 19-22

This Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) organised event will obviously showcase a range of beverages both locally-produced and from further afield.

It is being held at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds and is run by CAMRA’s West Suffolk branch.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway’s Middy in the War Years – April 30-May 1

One of the biggest events at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway is its Middy in the War Years event. One of the biggest events at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway is its Middy in the War Years event.

An ever-growing event held at the MSLR’s Brockford station will transport you back to the railway as it might have been in the Second World War.

Reenactors, displays and vintage vehicles add to the spectacle alongside frequent steam train rides on the museum’s demonstration line. Visit the MSLR’s website for more.

47th Felixstowe Vehicle Road Run – May 7

Run by Ipswich Transport Museum this popular annual event sees the participating vehicles gather in Christchurch Park before proceeding en masse to the promenade at Felixstowe.

The event is a fundraiser for the museum and all entrants must register in advance. Details are on the ITM website.

South Suffolk Show – May 14

Livestock entries take to the Grand Ring at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton Racecourse. Livestock entries take to the Grand Ring at the South Suffolk Show at Ampton Racecourse.

A one-day agricultural show, this event will be returning to its usual home of Ampton Racecourse near Ingham, Bury St Edmunds this year.

The show itself will cover around 80 acres with something to appeal to all ages and interests. See the South Suffolk Show website here.

East Anglian Dragon Boat Festival – May 14

Supporting the East Coast Hospice and held at Oulton Broad, Lowestoft, this is a day of fun featuring traditional Chinese dragon boats. Teams of 10 can enter to power the 30ft vessels with around 40 groups expected to battle it out over the 200m race course.

Entrants need to register in advance. More details can be found on the event’s website here.

Books East – May 8-14

Sir Ranulph Fiennes was one of the many contributors to Books East in 2016. Sir Ranulph Fiennes was one of the many contributors to Books East in 2016.

This is a chance to meet and listen to authors across a variety of genres. The festival is centred around venues in Ipswich’s town centre like the Town Hall and Ipswich Film Theatre.

Last year’s extravaganza included everything from a quiz to a literary pub crawl and featured contributions from Dame Fiona Reynolds, Tim Ewart and Sir Ranulph Fiennes. Visit the Books East website here.

Hadleigh Show – May 20

Still known as the May Show by many in the town, this popular one-day agricultural show is one of the oldest in the country – this year will be its 178th edition. As well as the usual farming and livestock attractions local food and drink producers will be exhibiting their wares with plenty of varied attractions providing entertainment in the shows’s main ring.

Tickets for the event at Holbecks Park will be available in the spring – see the show’s website for full details.

Suffolk Show – May 31 and June 1

Expect plenty of smiling faces at the Suffolk Show in 2017, the flagship event of the Suffolk Agricultural Association Expect plenty of smiling faces at the Suffolk Show in 2017, the flagship event of the Suffolk Agricultural Association

Tickets are already on sale for the Suffolk Agricultural Association’s showpiece event. As ever there will be attractions and exhibitors from far and wide, including the best Suffolk has to offer.

Under 15s still get in for free at the show which continues to be held at the Trinity Park showground just outside Ipswich.

PULSE Festival – June 1-10

Spearheaded by the New Wolsey Theatre this 10-day festival showcases a host of innovative contemporary theatre productions. There’s plenty to enjoy whatever your theatrical tastes.

See the PULSE section of the New Wolsey’s website here.

Olly Murs – June 10

Olly Murs will perform in Newmarket, Thetford and Colchester in 2017. Olly Murs will perform in Newmarket, Thetford and Colchester in 2017.

The pop superstar is visiting East Anglia several times over the course of the summer, starting with this gig at Colchester United’s Weston Homes Community Stadium.

See more information here.

Elton John – June 17

Still touring at the age of 70 (which he will be by the time this gig comes around), Elton John still has the appeal to fill out stadia without breaking a sweat.

He is visiting Ipswich Town’s Portman Road ground this summer to perform music from his latest studio album Wonderful Crazy Night as well as a few of the old favourites. See the ITFC website for more details.

Ipswich Jazz Festival – June 23-25

There will be plenty of jazz on show at, you guessed it, the second Ipswich Jazz Festival which returns in 2017 after a year off. There will be plenty of jazz on show at, you guessed it, the second Ipswich Jazz Festival which returns in 2017 after a year off.

This is only the second edition of the festival but it already has a dedicated following. South African band Claude Deppa and the Clare Hirst Band will be headlining the first night while award-winning big band Back to Baise have a performance booked at the New Wolsey Theatre.

Tickets go on sale early this year and more information is available here.

Forest Live: Olly Murs – June 30

One of the popular gigs at Thetford Forest, it’s that man Olly again. This concert is already sold out but there is a waiting list if you’re feeling lucky.

Visit the Forestry Commission website for more.

Forest Live: Rick Astley – July 1

Rick Astley is going to perform in Thetford Forest in 2017 Rick Astley is going to perform in Thetford Forest in 2017

Another of the Thetford Forest concerts, but this time with tickets still available. The Never Gonna Give You Up singer will be taking to the stage for this summer evening event which follows his sold-out spring tour.

More details are on the Forestry Commission website.

Ipswich Music Day – July 2

Held in Christchurch Park each year this event attracts tens of thousands of people and has several stages hosting a wide variety of musical styles.

Applications for acts to perform at the event are open until April 3 – more details here.

Stowmarket Summer Beer Festival – July 6-9

The Museum of East Anglian Life will again host a CAMRA beer and cider festival in 2017 The Museum of East Anglian Life will again host a CAMRA beer and cider festival in 2017

You can find this event at the Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket, organised by CAMRA’s Ipswich and East Suffolk branch.

Visit its website for details.

Latitude Festival – July 13-16

One of the largest events to take place in Suffolk each year, Latitude at Henham Park near Southwold continues to grow. Everything from music to literature and other performances arts is represented here and the famously family-friendly festival.

Tickets are already on sale. See the Latitude 2017 website here.

Festival of Classic and Sports Cars – August 6

One of the biggest events at Helmingham Hall each year is the popular classic car show. Photo: Julie Kemp One of the biggest events at Helmingham Hall each year is the popular classic car show. Photo: Julie Kemp

Helmingham Hall is the venue for this ever-popular car show. Wether you have an interest in iconic, mass produced cars from the 1970s, a particular brand of manufacturer or just the allure of vintage sports cars, you’ll be able to see them all here.

See here for more details.

Newmarket Nights with Olly Murs – August 18

The popular music events at Newmarket Racecourse return again with Murs making his third visit to East Anglia this year.

More information is on the racecourse’s website.

Ipswich Maritime Festival – August 19-20

Viking reenactors depict life in days gone by at a previous Ipswich Maritime Festival. Viking reenactors depict life in days gone by at a previous Ipswich Maritime Festival.

A chance to celebrate the town’s maritime history after a one year gap. A market, children’s activities, music, food and drink will all be involved in the two-day event which is also looking for exhibitors, stall holders and volunteers to take part.

More information can be found at the festival’s page on the Ipswich Waterfront website.

Summer Saturday Live with Jess Glynne – August 26

Another top music star visiting Newmarket Racecourse this year is Jess Glynne, this time as part of the Summer Saturday Live series.

Find out more here.

Antiques Roadshow – August 31

The Antiques Roadshow, here being being filmed at Layer Marney Tower in Colchester in 2011, will be visiting Helmingham Hall this year. Photo: Andrew Partridge. The Antiques Roadshow, here being being filmed at Layer Marney Tower in Colchester in 2011, will be visiting Helmingham Hall this year. Photo: Andrew Partridge.

The popular BBC TV show will be visiting Helmingham Hall this year to take a look at the treasured possessions of Suffolk’s residents.

There’s more information on attending the filming here.

High Tide Festival – September 2017

Another leading arts festival hosted in Suffolk – this time in Aldeburgh. Plenty of the shows seen here will go on to national tours so it’s a great place to see some new and exciting works before they become more well known.

The dates have not been released yet but when they are, they’ll be on the High Tide website.

Mid-Suffolk Light Railway Steam Gala – September 9-10

Visitors watch a steam train at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway in Wetheringsett, which will host a visiting engine for its steam gala this year. Visitors watch a steam train at the Mid-Suffolk Light Railway in Wetheringsett, which will host a visiting engine for its steam gala this year.

This is the heritage museum’s second major event of the year with four steam engines running an intensive service on the demonstration line – including a special guest visitor.

More information will be released later in the year on the MSLR’s website.

Ipswich Half-Marathon – September

Last year this was held on September 18 with a 10am start, so is likely to be at a similar time this year.

Information and the chance to sign up will be published on its website.

Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival – September 23-24

The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival will return to Snape Maltings in 2017 The Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival will return to Snape Maltings in 2017

So far only the dates of this year’s festival are known, but if previous years are anything to go by there will be celebrity chef masterclasses, cooking demonstrations, trade stalls and the finest Suffolk cuisine and ingredients available for your perusal.

Stay tuned to the website for the latest information.

Framlingham Sausage Festival – October 8

Another foody event where the details are still being firmed up, but this much loved staple of the annual calendar is pretty much as self-explanatory as they come and highlights local produce.

Details, when available, will be on the event’s Facebook page.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre – November 23-26

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, a popular event in Suffolk's winter calendar The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, a popular event in Suffolk's winter calendar

A great place to get some of your Christmas shopping done early – though you probably aren’t thinking about that yet.

Stall holders from far and wide will be there as well as hot food for the night and ingredients to take home in preparation for your own festive feasts. More information will be published here later in the year.