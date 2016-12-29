From pumpkin carving in Suffolk to sea shanty festivals in Essex - your iwitness pictures from October
12:00 29 December 2016
(c) copyright citizenside.com
Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos we foudn this frightening photo taken at Foxhall Woods in October - the month of ghosts and ghouls.
On a visit to Holkham Hall, you are always expected to see deer but autumn brings the spectacle that is the deer rut.
The mothership of pirate radio, Radio Caroline, returned to the Essex coast in October. At the start of December the station applied for its first permanent AM waveband licence from Ofcom.
October still means blue skies in some parts of Suffolk. The splash in Kersey looks as picturesque as ever.
October also brought the regular iwitness meet up. A group of avid photographers met at Pin Mill, along the River Orwell, to take photos and discuss photography.
This year marked the 11th anniversary of Harwich International Shanty Festival. It began as a group of friends meeting up in a couple of pubs to drink and sing good shanties, and has escalated to take over the entire town.
Landguard Fort regularly holds re-enactments to commemorate the battles that occurred at the fort. Here we can see the firing squad in their military attire.
Share your photos here