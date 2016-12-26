Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

From the Aviva Women’s Tour to summer solstice - your iwitness pictures from June

11:21 26 December 2016

Ed Sheer-ham. By Andrew Mutimer

Ed Sheer-ham. By Andrew Mutimer

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in June.

Comment
Stormy weather but a great cruise to Tower Bridge aboard the MV Balmoral. By Julie Kemp.Stormy weather but a great cruise to Tower Bridge aboard the MV Balmoral. By Julie Kemp.

June brought us the huge charity project known as ‘Pigs Gone Wild’. Here we can see one of Suffolk’s most recognisable locals, Ed Sheeran, as a pig. The sculpture trail featured 40 larger-than-life pig sculptures which were beautifully designed by artists from East Anglia and beyond, plus 30 junior sculptures decorated just as creatively by schools and community groups and were displayed in clusters around the town. Mr Sheeran actually bid to buy the pig himself, giving £6200 to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity.

Belted Galloway cows and calves in fields at Drinkstone. By Pamela Bidwell.Belted Galloway cows and calves in fields at Drinkstone. By Pamela Bidwell.

What would the summer be without a boat trip? All aboard the MV Balmoral.

Two low flying Apache Helicopters over Gislingham. BY Andrew Mutimer.Two low flying Apache Helicopters over Gislingham. BY Andrew Mutimer.

These happy chaps certainly look like they’re enjoying the summer sunshine.

Summer solstice at Ness End in Lowestoft. By Richard Sagon.Summer solstice at Ness End in Lowestoft. By Richard Sagon.

Here we can see the army undertaking drills across their Suffolk airbase. This Apache helicopter was caught flying low over Gislingham.

The Aviva Women's Tour reaches Beccles. By John Heald.The Aviva Women's Tour reaches Beccles. By John Heald.

Occuring at the official start of summer, summer solstice has the longest period of daylight. We can see a few fans watching the sun rise at Ness Point in Lowestoft.

The Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club Vintage Rally at Great Waldingfield. By Andrew Mutimer.The Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club Vintage Rally at Great Waldingfield. By Andrew Mutimer.

June also brought the Aviva Women’s Tour to Beccles, as hundreds of competitive cyclist’s competed at the yearly event.

Summer see’s the start of local fete’s, craft fairs and county shows begin up and down the region. The Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club Vintage Rally at Great Waldingfield welcomed a selection of vintage cars, tractors and motorcycles.

Share your photos here

Keywords: army

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Gallery: From the Aviva Women’s Tour to summer solstice - your iwitness pictures from June

11:21
Ed Sheer-ham. By Andrew Mutimer

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in June.

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

Yesterday, 23:35 Lauren Hockney
George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

George Michael has died in what has been a tragic year of loss for the world of music.

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Yesterday, 22:13 Reporters
Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

At least 25 sets of parents have received an extra special Christmas present so far today in Suffolk and north Essex with the arrival of their newborn child.

Updated: Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in ‘stable condition’ after medical emergency on London to Los Angeles flight

Yesterday, 21:00 Reporters
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fisher has reportedly been transported to a hospital after suffering a severe medical emergency on a flight Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher is in a “stable” condition after she suffered a medical emergency on a London to Los Angeles flight.

Bus replacements warning for Suffolk and Essex rail travellers heading to London from Boxing Day onwards

Yesterday, 20:43 Reporters
Newly refurbished Abellio Greater Anglia train at Ipswich rail station.

Rail users have been given renewed warnings over the heavy disruption on the region’s main line this week amid a national row over Boxing Day travel.

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Yesterday, 20:13 Jason Noble and Matt Stott
Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Midwives at Ipswich Hospital were kept busy on Christmas Day with the birth of at least 11 babies during the day, and a host of parents becoming mums and dads for the first time.

Baby boy is a “Christmas miracle” at Colchester General Hospital

Yesterday, 17:12 Chris Shimwell
Lynsey Stocking with her newborn son

Christmas Day is a time for miracles – and that is certainly how it feels for the Stocking family in Colchester.

Gallery: Gatehouse charity hosts Christmas lunch for the lonely and homeless in Bury St Edmunds

Yesterday, 16:32 Chris Shimwell
Mayor of St Edmundsbury and Gatehouse chairman Julia Wakelam with volunteers Katie Bexon and daughter Ella Nobbs and guest Susan Buckle

Communities came together today to support the lonely and homeless at Christmas time.

Archbishop of Canterbury urges faith in time of ‘fear’ at Christmas Day sermon

Yesterday, 14:16 Chris Shimwell
The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, in Bury St Edmunds in 2014. Picture by Andy Abbott

The Archbishop of Canterbury, head of the Church of England, has urged people to have faith in troubled times in his Christmas Day sermon at Canterbury Cathedral today.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte join royal family for Christmas Day service at Sandringham

Yesterday, 12:37 Reporters
Prince George eats a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2016. Photo credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have taken their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to church for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham this morning.

Most read

Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Singer/songwriter George Michael has died at the age of 53

George Michael's death has been announced tonight. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Gallery: 25 babies born so far on Christmas Day at West Suffolk, Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Gemma Bowler from Stanton and baby Cody born in the early hours of Christmas Day at the West Suffolk Hospital

Gallery: Hundreds take on the Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip 2016 for St Elizabeth Hospice

The Christmas Day Dip 2016 at Felixstowe, Pic: Harman Hopkins.

Homeless man stole perfume worth £279 from TK Maxx in Buttermarket, Ipswich two days before Christmas

TK Maxx in Ipswich.

Baby boy is a “Christmas miracle” at Colchester General Hospital

Lynsey Stocking with her newborn son
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24