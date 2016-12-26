From the Aviva Women’s Tour to summer solstice - your iwitness pictures from June

Ed Sheer-ham. By Andrew Mutimer (c) copyright citizenside.com

Continuing with our look through this year’s iwitness photos, we are looking back at the pictures submitted to us in June.

Stormy weather but a great cruise to Tower Bridge aboard the MV Balmoral. By Julie Kemp.

June brought us the huge charity project known as ‘Pigs Gone Wild’. Here we can see one of Suffolk’s most recognisable locals, Ed Sheeran, as a pig. The sculpture trail featured 40 larger-than-life pig sculptures which were beautifully designed by artists from East Anglia and beyond, plus 30 junior sculptures decorated just as creatively by schools and community groups and were displayed in clusters around the town. Mr Sheeran actually bid to buy the pig himself, giving £6200 to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity.

Belted Galloway cows and calves in fields at Drinkstone. By Pamela Bidwell.

What would the summer be without a boat trip? All aboard the MV Balmoral.

Two low flying Apache Helicopters over Gislingham. BY Andrew Mutimer.

These happy chaps certainly look like they’re enjoying the summer sunshine.

Summer solstice at Ness End in Lowestoft. By Richard Sagon.

Here we can see the army undertaking drills across their Suffolk airbase. This Apache helicopter was caught flying low over Gislingham.

The Aviva Women's Tour reaches Beccles. By John Heald.

Occuring at the official start of summer, summer solstice has the longest period of daylight. We can see a few fans watching the sun rise at Ness Point in Lowestoft.

The Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club Vintage Rally at Great Waldingfield. By Andrew Mutimer.

June also brought the Aviva Women’s Tour to Beccles, as hundreds of competitive cyclist’s competed at the yearly event.

Summer see’s the start of local fete’s, craft fairs and county shows begin up and down the region. The Monks Eleigh Bygone Collectors Club Vintage Rally at Great Waldingfield welcomed a selection of vintage cars, tractors and motorcycles.

