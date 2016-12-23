Overcast

Frosty scenes heralded the start of winter but will we see snow this winter?

12:00 23 December 2016

Frosty scene ay Boyton Marsh early in the morning. By Marion Warne.

Frosty scene ay Boyton Marsh early in the morning. By Marion Warne.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

We might not have seen any signs of snow yet, but there have been several cold snaps already this winter.

Experiencing freezing temperatures. The Sweet Pea was amazingly still in bloom. By Alison Connors.Experiencing freezing temperatures. The Sweet Pea was amazingly still in bloom. By Alison Connors.

Back at the start of December the de-icer was a must for early-morning motorists when we had a frosty spell.

The winter weather doesn't stop all nature from growing. By Alison Connors.The winter weather doesn't stop all nature from growing. By Alison Connors.

During that time, several of our iwitness members wrapped up warm and headed out with their cameras to capture this collection of frost shots.

Frosty leaves. Photo by Allison BalaamFrosty leaves. Photo by Allison Balaam

The photos show a white glistening layer of frost on fields, fence posts and the fauna, it may look pretty but the ice was responsible for several minor traffic accidents.

Keeping watch over a frosty morning. By Andrew Mutimer.Keeping watch over a frosty morning. By Andrew Mutimer.

The question now is will we see snow over Christmas or at the start of the New Year?

Morning frost nipping at hooves. By Alison Connors.Morning frost nipping at hooves. By Alison Connors.

iwitness24 has hundreds of registered users who share dozens of images each and every day. We use the photos online and in print, crediting the talented photographers.

Ice crystals on the car roofIce crystals on the car roof

Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day may be yours.

Winter weather at York Road car park in Southwold. By Alison Connors.Winter weather at York Road car park in Southwold. By Alison Connors.

If you have a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736

