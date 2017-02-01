Funding granted for next phase of Oak Meadow play area improvements in Kesgrave

Oak Meadow in Kesgrave.

Funding has been secured to install new play equipment in the Oak Meadow park in Kesgrave, after residents raised concerns over the condition of existing equipment.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Coastal district councillors Geoff Lynch and Sue Mower have pledged money from their community enabling budgets for an aerial runway zip slide, while money from Suffolk Coastal’s outdoor play space fund will be used for a small play unit for toddlers, and a three bay swing for older children.

The fund is also helping to install six pieces of outdoor gym equipment suitable for teenagers and adults, with plans for the equipment to be installed before the Easter holidays.

A spokeswoman from Kesgrave Town Council said that early discussions have begun with Suffolk Coastal to transfer the Holly Gardens play area to the town council.

The town council acquired Oak Meadow last year and completed the first phase of improvements in October with the support of funding from Sport and Recreation in Kesgrave (SPARK).