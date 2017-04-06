Gainsborough Library in Ipswich gets £10,000 boost for children’s activities

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich regularly holds activities for children, such as Easter crafts in 2016 here. Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Gainsborough Library in Ipswich has been awarded a £10,000 grant from Ipswich Borough Council’s south east area committee to deliver activities for youngsters.

Gainsborough Library reopened in 2009, pictured here. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Gainsborough Library reopened in 2009, pictured here. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The library, which was revamped and re-opened in 2009, has become a hub for community activities for children, choirs and community groups, alongside the library’s programme of activities.

Now, the library has been given a £10,000 grant to carry on providing activities for young people, including a graffiti mural project, crafts, cooking and a gaming group among others.

Sarah Barber, chairwoman of the south east area committee, said: “It’s really great to see that group supported because the team work so hard there.

“I was really pleased to see that go forward – sometimes the libraries are subject to anti-social behaviour so it’s nice to reward the children that do use it well with this money.”