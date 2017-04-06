Gainsborough Library in Ipswich gets £10,000 boost for children’s activities
PUBLISHED: 11:26 06 April 2017
Archant
Gainsborough Library in Ipswich has been awarded a £10,000 grant from Ipswich Borough Council’s south east area committee to deliver activities for youngsters.
The library, which was revamped and re-opened in 2009, has become a hub for community activities for children, choirs and community groups, alongside the library’s programme of activities.
Now, the library has been given a £10,000 grant to carry on providing activities for young people, including a graffiti mural project, crafts, cooking and a gaming group among others.
Sarah Barber, chairwoman of the south east area committee, said: “It’s really great to see that group supported because the team work so hard there.
“I was really pleased to see that go forward – sometimes the libraries are subject to anti-social behaviour so it’s nice to reward the children that do use it well with this money.”