Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters
17:19 27 January 2017
Head teacher Samantha Ross took on the fabled charity challenge of sitting in a bath of baked beans – to join her pupils in a day of orange-themed fundraising.
go orange trimley st martin
Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Variety of orange themed activities. Pictured is Julie Lawrence.
Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.Pictured is Bea.
Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Pictured is Isobel.
Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Pictured is Luke.
Children at Trimley St Martin Primary School taking part in a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy. Pictured is school governor Rob Case.
The whole of Trimley St Martin Primary School joined in the “Go Orange” event to help the work of Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Everyone wore orange clothing and wigs for the day, a school governor agreed to be gunked, and while youngsters took part in a range of orange crafts and games, Mrs Ross stepped into a bath full of baked beans in the playground.
She admitted to being a little uncertain and was expecting it to be very cold and “a very strange feeling” – with 150 tins of beans used to fill the bath, and an auction with the highest bidder winning the privilege of pouring the final beans over her.
Mrs Ross said: “Anything for charity! It’s been a really fun day and the children have enjoyed it so much – and were so looking forward to my time in the bean bath.”
She said the school decided to join the national event as one of its pupils has a form of Muscular Dystrophy. The day had also included the chance for pupils to learn more about the illness.