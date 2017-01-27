Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters

17:19 27 January 2017

RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk

Headteacher of Trimley St Martin Primary School, Samantha Ross, sitting in a bath full of baked beans int he school playground as part of a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.

Headteacher of Trimley St Martin Primary School, Samantha Ross, sitting in a bath full of baked beans int he school playground as part of a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.

Head teacher Samantha Ross took on the fabled charity challenge of sitting in a bath of baked beans – to join her pupils in a day of orange-themed fundraising.

Comment

go orange trimley st martin

0
1 / 4

The whole of Trimley St Martin Primary School joined in the “Go Orange” event to help the work of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Everyone wore orange clothing and wigs for the day, a school governor agreed to be gunked, and while youngsters took part in a range of orange crafts and games, Mrs Ross stepped into a bath full of baked beans in the playground.

She admitted to being a little uncertain and was expecting it to be very cold and “a very strange feeling” – with 150 tins of beans used to fill the bath, and an auction with the highest bidder winning the privilege of pouring the final beans over her.

Mrs Ross said: “Anything for charity! It’s been a really fun day and the children have enjoyed it so much – and were so looking forward to my time in the bean bath.”

She said the school decided to join the national event as one of its pupils has a form of Muscular Dystrophy. The day had also included the chance for pupils to learn more about the illness.

Keywords: United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

National Gin Festival coming to Ipswich in June – and announces intention for annual event

56 minutes ago Jason Noble
The national Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich for the first time in 2017

A second gin festival will be coming to Ipswich this year as organisers of the national event will be bringing it to the town for the first time.

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

16:07 Matt Stott matt.stott@archant.co.uk
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Firefighters were pushed back by flames and intense smoke at a house fire which killed a mother-of-one in Ipswich

Gallery: Beanz meanz charity fun for Trimley St Martin primary youngsters

37 minutes ago RICHARD CORNWELL richard.cornwell@archant.co.uk
Headteacher of Trimley St Martin Primary School, Samantha Ross, sitting in a bath full of baked beans int he school playground as part of a Go Orange event to raise cash for Muscular Dystrophy.

Head teacher Samantha Ross took on the fabled charity challenge of sitting in a bath of baked beans – to join her pupils in a day of orange-themed fundraising.

Meeting set to get bus services in Kesgrave to stop closer to Ipswich Hospital

16:37 Jason Noble
Ipswich Hospital

Kesgrave Town Council is set to speak to bus service providers and Ipswich Hospital in a bid to get bus services to stop closer to the hospital.

Bury St Edmunds nightspot attacker jailed after single punch left man unconscious

16:31 Colin Adwent
South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

A young man with a previously unblemished record has been jailed after a nightspot brawl left another man unconscious and needing 14 stitches.

Day of misery for passengers after wires brought down

45 minutes ago Paul Geater paul.geater@archant.co.uk
Network Rail engineers worked through the night to fix the overhead wires.

Rail passengers heading to and from London endured a day of disruption after six sections of overhead wire came down over 10 miles in Essex.

Video: Read Colchester teen’s moving speech about Asperger’s struggle and how Dogs for Development ‘saved her’

56 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Georgia Eagle gave a moving speech about her experiences with Asperger's and how she was

A young woman with Asperger syndrome has written a moving account of her struggle with mental health services, the troubles she faced and the “life saving” redemption she finally found at an organisation working with dogs.

Students at Suffolk and Essex schools attend Dora Love Prize presentation at university

16:54 Emily Townsend
Professor Rainer Schulze at the Dora Love Prize 2015

Pupils from schools across Suffolk and north Essex presented projects hoping to help raise awareness of the Holocaust at a special awards evening on Thursday.

‘Postcode lottery’ for psychosis mental health support in Suffolk and Norfolk

14:58 nick carding nicholas.carding@archant.co.uk
Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG headquarters, Rushbrook House.

How fast you receive treatment after experiencing psychosis will soon depend on whether you live in Norfolk or Suffolk.

Man killed in blast on board Manhattan Bridge ship in Felixstowe named as Celso Banas

12:57 Emily Townsend
Manhattan Bridge container ship docked at Felixstowe port, were a boiler backfired in the engine room killing a crew member, 2017

A crewman who died after a boiler exploded on a ship as it was docking at Felixstowe last Friday has been named.

Most read

Updated: ‘Brave’ neighbour tried to save woman from fatal bungalow fire in Reid Close, Ipswich

Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Practice manager who stole over £265k from Ipswich’s Burlington Road surgery back in court

Caryl Heath outside the Burlington Road Surgery in Ipswich. PIC RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich Argos employee attempted steal iPhone 7 in Paw Patrol lunchbox

Argos Extra at the Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich

Serial Woodbridge disqualified driver jailed after getting behind wheel while banned again

South East Magistrates' Court on Elm Street.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

From Ed Sheeran to Bill Wyman – how well do you know Suffolk’s pop star royalty?

Ed Sheeran

Opinion: Is it time for Ipswich Museum to shut its doors and move to a new site?

Is it time to rethink Ipswich Museum's future?

Opinion: Ben Gummer: We should celebrate good news on childcare

We should celebrate our high standards of early years childcare, says Ben Gummer. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy turns to the ‘Serenity Prayer’ when times get tough

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Inspire Suffolk gets £2,898 Ipswich Borough Council grant for classroom revamp

Inspire Suffolk's main entrance in Lindbergh Road, Ipswich. Pic: Inspire Suffolk
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24