Garden centre founder Roger Crompton Notcutt honoured with blue plaque at former Woodbridge home
15:40 12 February 2017
Genesis PR
The forefather of a celebrated Suffolk business, which now employs 1,300 people at 18 garden centres throughout the country, has been honoured with a permanent memorial.
A blue plaque was unveiled in Woodbridge at the former home of Roger Crompton Notcutt, who founded Notcutts Garden Centres 120 years ago.
The plaque was unveiled by his great-granddaughter and Notcutts vice chairman Caroline Notcutt, with the mayor of Woodbridge, Stephen Attwell.
Notcutts was founded in 1897 and is now in its fourth generation of family ownership, with an annual turnover of £70million.
The blue plaque, awarded by the Woodbridge Society, recognises the achievements of Roger Crompton Notcutt as a horticultural pioneer, and celebrates 120 years since Notcutts was established in the town.
The plaque can be seen on the front of The Old House, in Cumberland Street – the founder’s Georgian home of almost 30 years, which is now Notcutts’ offices.
Caroline Notcutt said: “It has been a pleasure to recognise the achievements of my great-grandfather with such a special commemorative plaque.
“It is wonderful to see that his passion for gardening is still at the heart of the Woodbridge community, and will continue to be recognised for generations to come.”
Roger Crompton Notcutt founded the company in 1897 after doctors advised him to pursue an outdoor life, due to ill health.
His keen interest in nature and gardening inspired him to open his first nursery and shop on the same site as the current Notcutts Garden Centre, in Woodbridge.
He was a member of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Flower Show committee for 30 years, and a member of the Woodbridge Urban District Council for 33 years, including a period as elected chairman.
In 1934, he presented the National Trust with four acres of woodland at Kyson Hill, overlooking the river Deben, to be preserved in perpetuity.
Nick Burrows, Notcutts Garden Centres chief executive, said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 120th anniversary milestone this year.
“We have exciting plans throughout the year, where we’ll be honouring our family heritage, as well as celebrating our passion for gardening and looking forward to the years ahead.”