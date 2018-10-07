Youth admits 14 offences as police crackdown at troubled housing estate continues

A youth interviewed by police as part of an ongoing anti-social behaviour crackdown at a troubled housing estate has admitted 14 offences, it has been revealed.

It is the latest move by officers trying to stamp out troublemaking in the Garrick Way and Castle Court areas of Whitton, Ipswich, which have been plagued by problems over the past few months.

Residents there have described regularly having abuse shouted at them and frequent acts of criminal damage, as well as violence and arson attempts.

The problems got so bad that residents called a public meeting chaired by Anthea Boast of the local Neighbourhood Watch team, during which some threatened to take matters into their hands.

One person told police at the meeting attended by approximately 100 people, where tensions were said to be “running quite high”, that: “If you don’t sort it out, we will” - sparking fears there would be a vigilante-style response.

But after promising at the September 5 meeting that they would put in a place an action plan to deal with the problems, police have moved quickly to crack down on the anti-social behaviour.

On September 13, community protection written warnings were served by officers to parents of two youths involved in the troublemaking, with police saying the issuing of the notices “relates to the parents failing to exert sufficient parental control over their children”.

And after Ipswich West Police safer neighbourhood team officers conducted foot patrols in the area on Tuesday, October 2, during which all shops in Garrick Way were visited along with Castle Court and Paddy Geere House, they Tweeted: “No issues identified in the past two weeks and the general consensus is that ASB wise, things have improved in the area.”

Late on Saturday, October 6, the same team Tweeted: “Officers from the @IpsWestPolice have tonight interviewed one of the youths involved in the antisocial behaviour around Garrick Way.

“As a result, the youth has admitted to the 14 offences that were put to him.”

Anyone who experiences anti-social behaviour should contact Suffolk police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.