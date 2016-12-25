Gatehouse charity hosts Christmas lunch for the lonely and homeless in Bury St Edmunds

Mayor of St Edmundsbury and Gatehouse chairman Julia Wakelam

Communities came together today to support the lonely and homeless at Christmas time.

Brothers John and Paul Currey Brothers John and Paul Currey

In Bury St Edmunds, the annual Christmas meal was held by the Gatehouse charity at St Benedict’s Catholic School, in Beetons Way.

Charity chief executive Amanda Bloomfield said: “It’s fantastic. It’s really good to see the community coming together as one to make sure nobody is left alone on Christmas Day.”

St Edmundsbury mayor Julia Wakelam is also chairman of the Gatehouse charity.

“It’s really special coming as mayor as well,” she said. “I spent yesterday making stuffing balls so that brings you down to earth. It is amazing. I’ve been involved in the Christmas lunch ever since it first started. The very first one was in the Catholic church crypt. It was the first one we had with the night shelter. All the food was brought in, there was no kitchen. My husband and I were running down Westgate Street clutching roast potatoes.”

Gatehouse Christmas Day Lunch. Gatehouse Christmas Day Lunch.

Roff Caterers of Bury St Edmunds donated the turkeys – as they have done for the past 28 years and all the other food was donated as well.

Amanda added: “It’s a great bunch of volunteers here and most of them have been doing it for many years. Jim Herrington, who does the cooking, has been doing it for 18 years now. He’s our star volunteer who keeps calm, no matter how many people I book in.”

The meal was attended by around 140 guests and volunteers at 12noon today, with Year 11 St Benedict’s pupil Ewan Ley providing the music.

Similar events also took place in Stowmarket and Woodbridge.

Gatehouse Christmas Day Lunch. Gatehouse Christmas Day Lunch.

A Christmas meal was held at the Salvation Army Hall in Woodbridge and in Stowmarket, Michelle Frost and Jill Roberts hosted a meal at the United Reformed Church.

The pair switched on the Christmas lights in Stowmarket this year in honour of the work they did for the elderly and lonely in the town.