Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Genesis PR and University of Suffolk team-up to host #mediadiscovery showcase for creative media careers

14:25 06 February 2017

The launch of #mediadiscovery 2017. From left, Emily Rowling, University of Suffolk event management student; Suzanne Nolan, employment development lecturer at the University of Suffolk; Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR; Ellie Brown, Genesis PR apprentice; and Laura Locke, event and tourism management senior lecturer and course leader at the University of Suffolk.

The launch of #mediadiscovery 2017. From left, Emily Rowling, University of Suffolk event management student; Suzanne Nolan, employment development lecturer at the University of Suffolk; Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR; Ellie Brown, Genesis PR apprentice; and Laura Locke, event and tourism management senior lecturer and course leader at the University of Suffolk.

Archant

Suffolk students are being invited to explore the range of careers available in the creative media sector at an interactive event taking place later this month.

Comment

Public relations consultancy Genesis PR has teamed up with the University of Suffolk to stage #mediadiscovery 2017, which will be held at the university’s Waterfront Building in Ipswich and feature a wide range of other employers from in and around the town.

The event, open to students aged 16 and above, is intended for anyone considering a career in sectors such as PR, social or digital media, broadcasting, newspaper publishing, graphic design, photography or film production.

It will feature a variety of hands-on sessions with exhibitors which, besides Genesis PR, will include Archant (publisher of titles included the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star), Trinity Park Events, Yellobelly, Fred. Olsen, Sanctuary Personnel, Summer Isle Films, James Fletcher Photographer, Ginger Nut Media, Simple By Designs and the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA).

The event, which aims to build on a successful pilot held in late 2015. will also see the university exhibit its range of degree programmes.

Genesis PR is co-hosting the event as part of its pro-bono community commitment. Emily Rowling, an event management student at the university, has joined the firm on work placement to help plan and organise the event, alongside Genesis PR apprentice Ellie Brown.

Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR, said: “Here in Suffolk and the wider East of England region, there has been a strong growth in creative employment opportunities, demonstrating that students don’t have to go to the big cities to find success, with Ellie and Emily both shining examples.”

Laura Locke, senior lecturer at the University of Suffolk’s Business School, added: “The #mediadiscovery2017 event offers exciting opportunities for our students at the University of Suffolk and from our partner schools to engage with business and consider the opportunities for their career development.”

#mediadiscovery takes place on Monday, February 27, from 2pm to 4pm. To book a place, visit facebook.com/GenesisPR.

Keywords: University of Suffolk United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

14:35 Annabelle Dickson
Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

One of the region’s MPs has said plans to charge overseas patients before they use the NHS must not distract from the need for “urgent and substantial” extra funds.

Enid Blyton’s Famous Five celebrate 75 years of making young Suffolk readers happy

14:00 Lynne Mortimer
Five on a Treasure Island - the first of Enid Blyton's Famous Five books, published in 1942

For every child who has longed to spend summer romping around the countryside with friends, solving mysteries and eating a picnic of sandwiches and cake lovingly prepared by mother, served with lashings of ginger beer, 2017 marks a significant anniversary.

Springfield Follies venture down rabbit hole for Alice in Wonderland panto

55 minutes ago Tom Potter
The Springfield Follies present Alice in Wonderland at Kesgrave Community Centre

An amateur drama group took audiences on a fantasy-filled adventure based on a classic tale populated by curious characters spouting absurd verse.

Chance of sleet and snow on way as cold snap set to stay for coming days

11:45 Tom Potter
Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

Suffolk faces a cold snap over the next few days with sleet showers predicted nearer the coast and a dusting of snow possible further inland.

Police investigate link between burglary and attempted break-in at Felixstowe businesses

11:15 Tom Potter
Police are investigating a burglary and attempted burglary in Felixstowe

Two business have been targeted by burglars in Felixstowe.

Appeal follows two-vehicle crash on A12 at Saxmundham

11:52 Tom Potter
Emergency services on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo: Wayne Savage

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A12 at Saxmundham.

Gresham’s bingo night helps raise more than £1,300 for Alzheimer’s charity

11:12 Adam Howlett
Greshams Ipswoch held a fancy dress bingo night over Chrostmas, raising more than £1,300 for Altzheimer's Research

Greshams Ipswich has handed over more than £1,300 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after raising the cash at its popular Christmas bingo night.

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

09:00 Andrew Hirst
Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

The family of an mentally-ill man who died amid filth and squalor in Ipswich are hoping for answers at this week’s long-awaited inquest.

Ed Sheeran to perform at Brits for third time – alongside Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars and Little Mix

08:46 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran on stage during the 2012 Brit Awards. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire .

Suffolk’s hit-making chart star, Ed Sheeran, is set to take the stage at this year’s Brit Awards.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

08:21 Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Most read

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

Chance of sleet and snow on way as cold snap set to stay for coming days

Sleet and snow could be set to arrive in Suffolk later this week

David Martin’s inquest begins in Ipswich - amid reports of 50% increase in ‘unexpected’ deaths

Brothers David and Steve Martin pictured in 1971

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Most commented

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

Charges for overseas NHS patients must not distract from need for urgent funding, says Conservative MP

Dr Dan Poulter is elected with 30, 317 votes.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Martello Tower Q in Felixstowe goes up for sale for £750,000

Martello Tower makes for an unusual home in Felixstowe. Picture: Chris Rawlings

Milne says it’s now up to McCarthy to ‘make it work’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24