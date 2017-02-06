Genesis PR and University of Suffolk team-up to host #mediadiscovery showcase for creative media careers

The launch of #mediadiscovery 2017. From left, Emily Rowling, University of Suffolk event management student; Suzanne Nolan, employment development lecturer at the University of Suffolk; Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR; Ellie Brown, Genesis PR apprentice; and Laura Locke, event and tourism management senior lecturer and course leader at the University of Suffolk. Archant

Suffolk students are being invited to explore the range of careers available in the creative media sector at an interactive event taking place later this month.

Public relations consultancy Genesis PR has teamed up with the University of Suffolk to stage #mediadiscovery 2017, which will be held at the university’s Waterfront Building in Ipswich and feature a wide range of other employers from in and around the town.

The event, open to students aged 16 and above, is intended for anyone considering a career in sectors such as PR, social or digital media, broadcasting, newspaper publishing, graphic design, photography or film production.

It will feature a variety of hands-on sessions with exhibitors which, besides Genesis PR, will include Archant (publisher of titles included the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star), Trinity Park Events, Yellobelly, Fred. Olsen, Sanctuary Personnel, Summer Isle Films, James Fletcher Photographer, Ginger Nut Media, Simple By Designs and the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA).

The event, which aims to build on a successful pilot held in late 2015. will also see the university exhibit its range of degree programmes.

Genesis PR is co-hosting the event as part of its pro-bono community commitment. Emily Rowling, an event management student at the university, has joined the firm on work placement to help plan and organise the event, alongside Genesis PR apprentice Ellie Brown.

Penny Arbuthnot, director at Genesis PR, said: “Here in Suffolk and the wider East of England region, there has been a strong growth in creative employment opportunities, demonstrating that students don’t have to go to the big cities to find success, with Ellie and Emily both shining examples.”

Laura Locke, senior lecturer at the University of Suffolk’s Business School, added: “The #mediadiscovery2017 event offers exciting opportunities for our students at the University of Suffolk and from our partner schools to engage with business and consider the opportunities for their career development.”

#mediadiscovery takes place on Monday, February 27, from 2pm to 4pm. To book a place, visit facebook.com/GenesisPR.