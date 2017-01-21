Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

17:42 21 January 2017

Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

A Suffolk charity is seeking fundraising fugitives to join its rogues gallery in the slammer.

Comment
Mischa Pearson and Paul Smith.Mischa Pearson and Paul Smith.

Home-Start East Suffolk’s third Jail and Bail event on March 23 will see another cohort of convicts locked up until their charity ransom is paid.

Previous events have been held in Woodbridge, raising as much as £7,000 for the charity, but this year’s will take place for the first time in Ipswich, with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Stephen Foster taking on the judicial duties in the Cornhill.

Left to right, Ella Heeney (Home-Start Suffolk) and Paul Smith.Left to right, Ella Heeney (Home-Start Suffolk) and Paul Smith.

Some of the lawbreakers who have already put themselves forward for the fundraiser gathered on Friday outside Aqua Eight restaurant, which is supporting the event, to help raise publicity.

On the day, officers from Suffolk’s Special Constabulary will round-up the wrongdoers and take them down to the Cornhill clink, where they will have to convince friends, family and colleagues to pay their bail.

Left to right, Ella Heeney, Reg Fong and Helen Oldfield.Left to right, Ella Heeney, Reg Fong and Helen Oldfield.

Those already signed up include Mark Davies from Capita Mortgages, Greg Cooper from Beer & Co and Mischa Pearson and Kath Gosling from The Teapot Project.

Also taking part are special superintendent Paul Smith, Martin Holland from Christchurch Land Aquisition & Development, Chris Cumberbatch from Marshall Hatchick Solicitors and Andrew Rowe from Concertus.

Left to right, Kate Gosling, Paul Smith and Mischa Pearson.Left to right, Kate Gosling, Paul Smith and Mischa Pearson.

Home-Start organiser Ella Heaney said she hoped more compassionate crooks would volunteer.

“It’s a really fun event to take part in,” she added.

Left to right, Kate Gosling and Mischa Pearson.Left to right, Kate Gosling and Mischa Pearson.

“It’s something that’s a little bit different and also raises money for a really great cause.”

Home Start East Suffolk supports families in the Suffolk Coastal and Ipswich areas who find themselves facing pressures that are too great to cope with on their own, such as bereavement, mental illness, and domestic abuse.

Left to right, Mark Davies and Paul Smith.Left to right, Mark Davies and Paul Smith.

It provides specially trained individuals to work with families and help them get back on their feet. Ms Heaney said the Jail and Bail events were an important source of income for the charity.

To volunteer email or call 01473 621104.

Keywords: Suffolk police BBC

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ipswich Star visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ipswich Star staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ipswich Star account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Temperatures forecast to fall as low as -7C in parts of Suffolk and Essex tonight

Yesterday, 18:50 Andrew Hirst
Sunrise at a frosty Flatford. www.parrishcolmanphotography.co.uk

Freezing weather is likely to bring widespread ice and treacherous conditions across Suffolk and north Essex tonight with temperatures as low as -7C forecast for parts of the region.

Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

Yesterday, 17:42
Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

A Suffolk charity is seeking fundraising fugitives to join its rogues gallery in the slammer.

Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich without water until midnight when Anglian Water finishes repairs

Yesterday, 14:02 Matt Reason
A burst water main. Stock image

Suffolk households affected by a burst main this morning may be left without water until midnight.

Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk Lady Euston presents Legion d’Honneur to RAF veteran Desmond Lush, 93

Yesterday, 12:19 Andrew Hirst
Veteran Desmond Lush being presented with French medal of honour for war service by Lord Lieutenant, Lady Euston.

He risked his life for our freedom, flying in 31 raids on Nazi Germany, and he lived to tell the tale.

‘Immensely crude?’ Do you agree with objections to Woodbridge leisure centre design?

Yesterday, 12:01 Tom Potter
How the Deben Pool will look once the refurbishment has been completed

‘Crude, clumsy and pointlessly lurid’ or ‘colourful, practical and deliverable’ the design for a Suffolk town’s new-look leisure centre has divided opinion.

Labour’s Emily Thornberry talks Trump and NHS queues during campaign visit to Ipswich

Yesterday, 11:36 Paul Geater
Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

The British government must be prepared to stand up to new US President Donald Trump when senior ministers visit him for the first time.

Ed Sheeran tells Graham Norton he loves Lego

Yesterday, 10:24 Gemma Mitchell
Ed Sheeran

Fast cars, towering mansions and luxurious holidays are usually top of the shopping list for young popstars earning millions of pounds.

Much-admired owls at Seasalt in Woodbridge sold for charity

Yesterday, 10:13
The team at Seasalt Woodbridge have chosen to donate their funds to the Royal British Legion after selling off their handmade paper owls from the shop window display.

Paper owls which were a focal point in a shop’s window display have been sold off to raise cash for Woodbridge Royal British Legion.

Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park cancelled today

Yesterday, 10:06
Runners take part in the Ipswich parkrun in Christchurch Park. Photograph Simon Parker

A well-attended weekly run is cancelled today due to problems on the course.

Who wants a full English when you can have American pancakes, waffles and bacon dripping in maple syrup?

Yesterday, 10:00
Ellen's picture of her mother under 'The Love Sculpture' in Manhattan

Last week an American girl came to work in our office, writes working mum-of-three Ellen Widdup.

Most read

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

Crash on A14 at Needham Market, westbound, involving car and a lorry. Photo by Andrew Bloomfield of AB Photography

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Ed Sheeran tells Graham Norton he loves Lego

Ed Sheeran

Get sent down for Home-Start East Suffolk’s Jail and Bail event in Ipswich Cornhill

Launch of Home-Start Suffolk: East Ipswich & Coastal's annual Jail and Bail fundraiser. Volunteers get locked up in Woodbridge's Shire Hall to be released when they raise enough sponsorship (or 'bail' money).

Homes in Grundisburgh and north Ipswich without water until midnight when Anglian Water finishes repairs

A burst water main. Stock image

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

MyDate24 MyPhotos24